$25,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Glow Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5917A
- Mileage 76,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT: Where Style Meets Performance in a Dynamic Driving Experience for Canadian Roads The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT is the perfect companion for those who crave adventure without compromising on comfort and style. This used SUV finished in the striking Blue Glow Metallic is designed for the discerning driver who values both performance and aesthetics. With its robust 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque the Equinox ensures a responsive and exhilarating drive whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. The advanced All-Wheel Drive system provides optimal traction and control making it ideal for tackling diverse terrains and weather conditions. Inside the Equinox offers a refined interior with Medium Ash Grey premium cloth seat trim providing both comfort and durability for long journeys or daily commutes. Stay connected and entertained with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System featuring a 7" diagonal colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming for two active devices and seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control enhances the driving experience allowing you to effortlessly adapt to changing road conditions. Embrace the journey with the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT where every drive becomes an adventure. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402