$31,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,241KM
VIN 2GNAXWEV7N6111755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6062A
- Mileage 57,241 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
All-Wheel Drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Driver Shift Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
HEADLAMPS LED
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
IRON GREY METALLIC
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
BOWTIE EMBLEMS BLACK FRONT AND REAR
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Trim Black lower window
Ornamentation RS badge
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Active aero shutters upper and lower
Shift lever chrome-trimmed
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Lamp marker reflex front side
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7 2022)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 27 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats whi...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) aluminum
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and A...
Tail lamps LED (Standard on models built after May 24th 2021)
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2022 Chevrolet Equinox