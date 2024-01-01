$26,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,702KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZD5ST6NF206775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Ash Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5397A
- Mileage 43,702 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Trunk cargo anchors
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Rear seat armrest with cup holders
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
TIRES P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Brake parking electronic
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
DARK ASH METALLIC
Tail lamps LED
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Assist handle front passenger
Engine control stop-start system
Door locks power programmable
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Antenna body-colour
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Headlamps halogen
Air filter cabin
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Fuelling system capless
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Brake rotors Duralife
Fuel door push open
Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Suspension rear 4-link independent
Temperature display outside
Tire compact spare T125/80R16
Vent rear console
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Seat adjuster 8-way power driver
Windows power with Express-Down on all
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Warning indicator front passenger seat belt
Axle 5.10 final drive ratio
Steering wheel 3-spoke
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when the following LPOs are ordered: PCH PDH RIA VAV.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when the following LPOs are ordered: PCH PDH RIA VAV.)
Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built on or after December 10 2021 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats which removes driver and front passenger heat...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Display 8 Inch diagonal LCD touch screen
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and ...
WHEELS 18 Inch (45.7 CM) BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM with Lunar Grey pockets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 138,200 KM $17,980 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Terrain SLE 64,135 KM $28,750 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 108,624 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2022 Chevrolet Malibu