2022 Chevrolet Malibu

Turbocharged

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

TIRES P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Brake parking electronic

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Defogger rear-window electric

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

DARK ASH METALLIC

Tail lamps LED

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Assist handle front passenger

Engine control stop-start system

Door locks power programmable

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Antenna body-colour

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Headlamps halogen

Air filter cabin

Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm

Fuelling system capless

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt

Brake rotors Duralife

Fuel door push open

Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

Suspension rear 4-link independent

Temperature display outside

Tire compact spare T125/80R16

Vent rear console

Driver Information Centre monochromatic display

Seat adjuster 8-way power driver

Windows power with Express-Down on all

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Warning indicator front passenger seat belt

Axle 5.10 final drive ratio

Steering wheel 3-spoke

SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...

Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when the following LPOs are ordered: PCH PDH RIA VAV.)

Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when the following LPOs are ordered: PCH PDH RIA VAV.)

Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Seats heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built on or after December 10 2021 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats which removes driver and front passenger heat...

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Display 8 Inch diagonal LCD touch screen

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and ...