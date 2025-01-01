$49,980+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD LT Trail Boss
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,667KM
VIN 3GCPYFEL7NG144404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6115A
- Mileage 83,667 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear seat reminder
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Keyless Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Grille (High gloss Black bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG) (STD)
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC (STD)
LT TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
BED PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (B1J) wheel house liners and (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
EXHAUST DUAL WITH POLISHED OUTLETS
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
TAILGATE STANDARD
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
LPO DARK ESSENTIALS PACKAGE includes (RIK) Black Silverado nameplates along with where applicable Black Custom/LT/RST/LTZ/High Country/6.2L/Duramax badges LPO and (SB7) Black tailgate CHEVROLET lettering LPO (dealer-installed)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD) (Vehicles built with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) N...
NOT EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Vehicles built with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/Start and its content.)
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
NOT EQUIPPED WITH HEATED OR VENTILATED FRONT SEATS SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 11-14-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or Ventilated Front Seats which removes heated and ventilated front sea...
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Taillamps LED with signature
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Black Bowtie (front grille)
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Window power front drivers express up/down
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability
Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include heated driver and front outboard passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or ...
Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to 12-6-2021 include heated steering wheel. Vehicles built on or after 12-6-2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer f...
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles equipped with (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine. Vehicles with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start w...
Bumper front (High gloss black.)
Bumper rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Recovery hooks performance Red
Seat Cloth Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Alternator 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Audio System Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System 8 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wired Apple CarPlay ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Remote Buying Options
Email Dean Cooley GM
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
