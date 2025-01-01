$59,980+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,335KM
VIN 3GCUDFELXNG601236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Ash Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6214A
- Mileage 59,335 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear seat reminder
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Hood insulator
Powertrain
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
TAILGATE STANDARD
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...
Seat trim cloth
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
TIRES LT275/65R18C BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC MT
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Taillamps LED with signature animation and incandescent reverse lights
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps and Amber tracer animation
Black Bowtie (front grille)
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Window power front drivers express up/down
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
USB Ports rear dual charge-only
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Bumper front (High gloss black.)
Bumper rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Recovery hooks performance Red
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes (U12) Perimeter Lighting.)
Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)
Cooling external engine oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include heated driver and front outboard passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to i...
Steering wheel heated (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-28-2022 may be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific...
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Suspension Package Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2 Inch lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2 Inch lift and monotube shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and Z71 hard badge
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in 13.4 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and A...
Email Dean Cooley GM
