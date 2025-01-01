2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

SATIN STEEL METALLIC

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG) (STD)

TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC

TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC (STD)

LT TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

BED PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (B1J) wheel house liners and (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]

USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL

EXHAUST DUAL WITH POLISHED OUTLETS

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

TAILGATE STANDARD

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE

USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)

POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

LPO DARK ESSENTIALS PACKAGE includes (RIK) Black Silverado nameplates along with where applicable Black Custom/LT/RST/LTZ/High Country/6.2L/Duramax badges LPO and (SB7) Black tailgate CHEVROLET lettering LPO (dealer-installed)

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD) (Vehicles built with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) N...

NOT EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Vehicles built with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/Start and its content.)

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

NOT EQUIPPED WITH HEATED OR VENTILATED FRONT SEATS SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 11-14-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or Ventilated Front Seats which removes heated and ventilated front sea...

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Taillamps LED with signature

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Black Bowtie (front grille)

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Window power front drivers express up/down

Window power front passenger express down

Windows power rear express down

SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...

Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability

Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include heated driver and front outboard passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or ...

Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to 12-6-2021 include heated steering wheel. Vehicles built on or after 12-6-2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer f...

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles equipped with (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine. Vehicles with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start w...

Bumper front (High gloss black.)

Bumper rear (High gloss black.)

Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)

Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)

Recovery hooks performance Red

Seat Cloth Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Alternator 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization