$23,780+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$23,780
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5432A
- Mileage 63,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash Your Urban Adventurer with the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT - Blue Glow Metallic FWD 3-Cylinder Engine CVT Transmission Step into the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT a used SUV that redefines urban driving with its captivating Blue Glow Metallic exterior. This sporty front-wheel-drive vehicle is powered by a fuel-efficient 3-cylinder engine paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensuring a smooth and responsive ride through city streets and open highways alike. The Trailblazer LT's modern design is complemented by advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology. Stay connected with the intuitive infotainment system which supports seamless smartphone integration allowing you to navigate stream music and access apps effortlessly. The spacious black interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily commutes. With its striking appearance and dynamic performance the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT is the ideal choice for drivers seeking a versatile and stylish SUV. Whether you're tackling urban jungles or exploring new horizons this vehicle promises an exhilarating driving experience every time you hit the road. Embrace the adventure and make your mark with the Trailblazer LT. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
