Unleash Your Urban Adventurer with the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT - Blue Glow Metallic FWD 3-Cylinder Engine CVT Transmission Step into the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT a used SUV that redefines urban driving with its captivating Blue Glow Metallic exterior. This sporty front-wheel-drive vehicle is powered by a fuel-efficient 3-cylinder engine paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensuring a smooth and responsive ride through city streets and open highways alike. The Trailblazer LTs modern design is complemented by advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology. Stay connected with the intuitive infotainment system which supports seamless smartphone integration allowing you to navigate stream music and access apps effortlessly. The spacious black interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily commutes. With its striking appearance and dynamic performance the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT is the ideal choice for drivers seeking a versatile and stylish SUV. Whether youre tackling urban jungles or exploring new horizons this vehicle promises an exhilarating driving experience every time you hit the road. Embrace the adventure and make your mark with the Trailblazer LT. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN KL79MPSL4NB073828

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5432A
  • Mileage 63,624 KM

Unleash Your Urban Adventurer with the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT - Blue Glow Metallic FWD 3-Cylinder Engine CVT Transmission Step into the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT a used SUV that redefines urban driving with its captivating Blue Glow Metallic exterior. This sporty front-wheel-drive vehicle is powered by a fuel-efficient 3-cylinder engine paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensuring a smooth and responsive ride through city streets and open highways alike. The Trailblazer LT's modern design is complemented by advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology. Stay connected with the intuitive infotainment system which supports seamless smartphone integration allowing you to navigate stream music and access apps effortlessly. The spacious black interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily commutes. With its striking appearance and dynamic performance the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT is the ideal choice for drivers seeking a versatile and stylish SUV. Whether you're tackling urban jungles or exploring new horizons this vehicle promises an exhilarating driving experience every time you hit the road. Embrace the adventure and make your mark with the Trailblazer LT. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine air filtration monitor
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield solar absorbing
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Map pocket driver seatback
Wiper rear intermittent
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Seat trim cloth
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Keyless Start push-button
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Engine control stop-start system
Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Headlamps halogen
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Air conditioning single-zone electronic
Windows power with driver express-up/down and front passenger and rear express-down
Fuel filler cap locking
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Liftgate manual
Tires 225/60R17 all-season blackwall
Mouldings Anthracite lower bodyside
Engine control stop-start system override
Driver shift control tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Brakes front and rear electric
Ornamentation Trailblazer lettering
Tail lamps halogen
Shutters front lower grille active
Lighting interior overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Knee bolster driver and front passenger
Heating ducts under front seats rear vent
Head restraints rear outboard 4-way adjustable
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Air filter cabin
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Steering wheel polyurethane 3-spoke
Seatback front passenger flat-folding
Map pocket front passenger seatback lateral mesh
Seat adjuster driver 2-way power lumbar
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered sliding
Key system 2 key fobs
Ornamentation LT badge
Fascia front and rear lower insert silver-painted
Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance
Axle 5.45 final drive ratio
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Assist handle rear outboard
Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls
USB ports and auxiliary input jack one type-A USB one type-C USB and one auxiliary input jack
Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry; passive entry system can still be programmed to unlock all doors at once with one press or with two presses of the front door buttons
Drivetrain front-wheel drive
Floor mats front (Deleted when (PDU) True North Edition or the following LPOs are ordered: PCN RIA VAV VYW.)
Floor mats rear (Deleted when (PDU) True North Edition or the following LPOs are ordered: PCN RIA VAV VYW.)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to November 15 2021 include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built on or after November 15 2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Fron...
Driver Information Centre 3.5 Inch diagonal monochromatic display
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Side rails roof-mounted (Silver-painted.)
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm)
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and An...
Display 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen
GVWR 4189 lbs. (1900 kg) (FWD models with (LIH) 1.2L Turbo engine.)

