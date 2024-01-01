$25,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5594A
- Mileage 118,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Embrace Adventure with the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS: A Dynamic SUV for the Modern Explorer Offering Style Performance and Versatility in Every Journey. Discover the thrill of the open road with the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS a used SUV that combines striking design with remarkable performance. Its Summit White exterior exudes sophistication while the Jet Black interior with red accents offers a sporty refined cabin that commands attention. Powered by an ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo engine this Trailblazer delivers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque ensuring a spirited drive whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path. The advanced AWD system provides confidence in all weather conditions making it an ideal companion for Canadian winters. The Trailblazer RS comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission ensuring smooth and responsive shifts for an exhilarating driving experience. Its compact yet spacious design offers versatility with ample cargo space to accommodate your lifestyle needs. The RS Preferred Equipment Group enhances your journey with features designed for comfort and convenience tailored for those who seek both adventure and style. Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS where every drive becomes an opportunity for exploration and discovery. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402