Embrace Adventure with the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS: A Dynamic SUV for the Modern Explorer Offering Style Performance and Versatility in Every Journey. Discover the thrill of the open road with the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS a used SUV that combines striking design with remarkable performance. Its Summit White exterior exudes sophistication while the Jet Black interior with red accents offers a sporty refined cabin that commands attention. Powered by an ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo engine this Trailblazer delivers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque ensuring a spirited drive whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path. The advanced AWD system provides confidence in all weather conditions making it an ideal companion for Canadian winters. The Trailblazer RS comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission ensuring smooth and responsive shifts for an exhilarating driving experience. Its compact yet spacious design offers versatility with ample cargo space to accommodate your lifestyle needs. The RS Preferred Equipment Group enhances your journey with features designed for comfort and convenience tailored for those who seek both adventure and style. Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS where every drive becomes an opportunity for exploration and discovery. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

118,800 KM

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,800KM
VIN KL79MUSL7NB106528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5594A
  • Mileage 118,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine air filtration monitor
Trailering provisions

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
RS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL
JET BLACK WITH RED ACCENTS CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
BOWTIES BLACK FRONT AND REAR
TIRES 225/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
Mosaic Black Metallic Two-Tone Roof
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED SATIN SILVER AND CHROME
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield solar absorbing
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Map pocket driver seatback
Wiper rear intermittent
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS see dealer for details (Vehicles built prior to November 15 2021 include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built on or after November 15 2021 will be forced to includ...
Keyless Start push-button
Tail lamps LED
Brake electronic parking
Ornamentation RS badge
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Engine control stop-start system
Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Armrest rear centre
Headlamps halogen
Air conditioning single-zone electronic
Windows power with driver express-up/down and front passenger and rear express-down
Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier
Fuel filler cap locking
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Liftgate manual
Fascia front and rear lower insert Black
Mouldings Anthracite lower bodyside
GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Engine control stop-start system override
Driver shift control tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Brakes front and rear electric
Ornamentation Trailblazer lettering
Shutters front lower grille active
Ornamentation AWD badge
Lighting interior overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Knee bolster driver and front passenger
Heating ducts under front seats rear vent
Heater electric heater defroster system reinforced
Head restraints rear outboard 4-way adjustable
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Air filter cabin
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Seatback front passenger flat-folding
Map pocket front passenger seatback lateral mesh
Seat adjuster driver 2-way power lumbar
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered sliding
Key system 2 key fobs
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Assist handle rear outboard
Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls
USB ports and auxiliary input jack one type-A USB one type-C USB and one auxiliary input jack
Side rails roof-mounted (Black.)
Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry; passive entry system can still be programmed to unlock all doors at once with one press or with two presses of the front door buttons
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)
Exhaust dual outlets (Round tips.)
Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to November 22 2021 include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built on or after November 22 2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes heated steerin...
Floor mats front (Deleted when (PDU) True North Edition or the following LPOs are ordered: PCN RIA VAV VYW.)
Floor mats rear (Deleted when (PDU) True North Edition or the following LPOs are ordered: PCN RIA VAV VYW.)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to November 15 2021 include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built on or after November 15 2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Fron...
Driver Information Centre 3.5 Inch diagonal monochromatic display
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm)
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and An...
Display 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-XXXX

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer