2022 Chevrolet Traverse

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

SUMMIT WHITE

Hands-Free Liftgate

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

Requires Subscription

LPO INTEGRATED CARGO LINER

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER 3RD ROW

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FIRST AND SECOND ROW

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW

UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

Front collision mitigation

Aerial View Display System

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Steering power

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Engine control stop-start system

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Active Aero Shutters upper

Taillamps LED

Headlamps automatic on/off

Engine control stop-start system override

Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Seats third row 60/40 split-bench manual-folding

USB ports 2 first row 2 second row 2 third row

Compass display digital

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Heater ducts 2nd row

Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Cup holders 10 total

Cargo storage bin under rear floor

Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps

GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)

Liftgate rear power hands free with emblem projection

Door handles Bright chrome

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Sunroof Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear includes power rear sunscreen

Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console

Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray

Floor mats colour-keyed all rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation.

Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Exhaust uplevel

Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance

Seats heated driver and front passenger

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding body-colour driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators

Roof rails chrome (Not available when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (Requires AWD models.)

Steering wheel heated

Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) Metallic machined-face aluminum

Display 8 Inch diagonal driver instrument information customizable enhanced mutli-colour

Memory Package recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-v...