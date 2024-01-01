$55,850+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
19,405KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT8NC136679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DB Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5339A
- Mileage 19,405 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Google Android Auto
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Hands-Free Phone Communication
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
SINGLE SPEED ON DEMAND TRANSFER CASE
590.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Apple CarPlay Capable
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
SiriusXM Guardian Trial Included
1-year Trial (Registration Required)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Hemi Badge
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
USB Mobile Projection
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
DB BLACK
BLACK ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS
9 Alpine Speakers
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
Requires Subscription
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather-Wrapped Door Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats Floor Console w/Leather Armrest
GUN METAL MOPAR DUAL STRIPES
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
RADAR RED INTERIOR ACCENTS
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
TOW 'N GO GROUP -inc: Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS Black Brembo Brake Calipers 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness High Performance Suspension Adaptive Damping Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Performance-Tuned Steering Pirelli Brand Tires High Performanc...
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Audio
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
10.1 Inch Touchscreen Display
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1 Inch Display
WHEELS: 20 Inch X 10 Inch LIGHTS OUT ALUMINUM
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20 Inch x 8 Inch Black Noise Aluminum Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Pirelli Brand Tires Gloss Black Badges Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2022 Dodge Durango