$44,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
2022 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,538KM
VIN 1FMDE5BH3NLB24896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T25246A
- Mileage 64,538 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Passenger Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
618.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Black Rear Step Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: P255/70R18 A/T -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Power Rear Windows and Removable 3rd Row Windows
Requires Subscription
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
CACTUS GREY
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario Manitoba British Columbia) Optional in all other provinces/territories
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: 6 speakers
Driver Monitoring
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
CARBONIZED GREY MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP -inc: Rear-Window Defroster & Washer Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag For on-vehicle storage
UPGRADED CARPET FLOOR MATS -inc: Custom accessory pre-installed Replaces standard carpet floor mats
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
SiriusXM Radio w/360L -inc: super categories/live sports categories for you recommendations and SiriusXM listener profiles a 3-month prepaid subscription
GVWR: 2 685 kgs (5 920 lbs)
Wheels: 18 Inch Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Black high gloss-painted
Connected Navigation -inc: 90-day trial of connected services live traffic predictive destinations and route guidance and 1 box search Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see Fo...
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Heated Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and passenger including fore/aft up/down and recline
SYNC 4 -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 Inch LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability wireless phone connection cloud connected AppLink w/app catalog 911 Assist wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility digital owner's manual ...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 314A LUX PACKAGE -inc: 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard 1 A and 1 C 12 Inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability Evasive Steering Assist Heated Steering Wheel Adaptive Cruise Control Additional Sound Deadening In...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 20,152 KM $28,980 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Acadia SLE 65,136 KM $36,480 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 104,833 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2022 Ford Bronco