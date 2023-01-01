$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Base
25,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10490769
- Stock #: U4860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 25,645 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 7.3 L/445
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 7.3L V8 PREMIUM-RATED (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED O/D W/TOW HAUL -inc: auxiliary cooler and neutral idle feature (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
