2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

25,645 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Base

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10490769
  • Stock #: U4860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 25,645 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 7.3 L/445

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 7.3L V8 PREMIUM-RATED (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED O/D W/TOW HAUL -inc: auxiliary cooler and neutral idle feature (STD)

