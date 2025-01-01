$39,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 GMC Acadia
SLT
2022 GMC Acadia
SLT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,393KM
VIN 1GKKNULS5NZ133391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5982A
- Mileage 55,393 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
E10 Fuel capable
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
SEATING 6-PASSENGER (2-2-2 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd row flat-folding captain's chairs with Smart Slide and 3rd row 50/50 split-bench seat (STD)
HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH 3.6L V6 ENGINE
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes factory-installed hitch 4000 lbs. towing 7-pin wiring harness Class III hitch (V08) heavy-duty cooling system (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Engine control stop/start system
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Steering column tilt and telescopic
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER HEATED OR VENTILATED SEATS SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 20 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 equipped with (WPL) Luxury Package wil...
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Emissions Federal requirements
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Liftgate power programmable hands free with emblem projection
Audio system feature Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Remote Keyless Entry extended range with lock and unlock feature
Air conditioning rear
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Antenna body-colour roof-mounted shark fin
Fog lamps front projector type LED
GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Exhaust dual outlet with bright tips
Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage includes rear storage drawer
Lamp Package interior deluxe
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Tires P235/65R18 all-season blackwall
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in front door panel 2 bottle holders in front door panel 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row 10 total
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet 120-volt 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
Suspension Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Roof rails brushed aluminum
Floor mats carpeted front and second row (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
USB ports 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A)
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with mounted audio and cruise controls
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced vo...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Display driver instrument information 4.2 Inch multi-colour
Heater electric heating/defroster (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Alternator 220 amps (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Brakes front and rear electric (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 20 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats whi...
SiriusXM with 360L. Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan...
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced v...
ELEVATION EDITION includes Black grille and exterior accents (QGY) 20 Inch aluminum wheels Black centre caps (QNU) 20 Inch all-season blackwall tires and (V59) Gloss Black roof rails
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2016 GMC Terrain SLE 59,377 KM $16,980 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 81,553 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
2023 Buick Enclave Essence 89,969 KM $39,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2022 GMC Acadia