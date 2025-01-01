Menu
Account
Sign In
Conquer the Road with Confidence: Discover the 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 in Satin Steel Metallic Experience the perfect blend of power and versatility with the 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4. This used truck with its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering 308 horsepower is designed for those who demand more from their drive. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrains the Canyons 4x4 drivetrain ensures superior traction and control. The 8-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts enhancing your driving experience. The Satin Steel Metallic exterior exudes sophistication while the Jet Black/Kalahari cloth interior provides a comfortable and stylish cabin environment. The crew cab design offers ample space for passengers and gear making it ideal for both work and leisure. The short bed is perfect for those who need a versatile cargo area without sacrificing manoeuvrability. This truck is not just about performance; its about making a statement. With its bold design and advanced engineering the 2022 GMC Canyon AT4 is ready to accompany you on your next adventure. Embrace the road ahead with a vehicle that matches your lifestyle and aspirations offering reliability and style in every kilometre. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2022 GMC Canyon

50,642 KM

Details Description Features

$42,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Canyon

4WD AT4 w/Cloth

Watch This Vehicle
12213480

2022 GMC Canyon

4WD AT4 w/Cloth

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,642KM
VIN 1GTG6FEN0N1184121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK/KALAHARI, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4954
  • Mileage 50,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer the Road with Confidence: Discover the 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 in Satin Steel Metallic Experience the perfect blend of power and versatility with the 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4. This used truck with its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering 308 horsepower is designed for those who demand more from their drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrains the Canyon's 4x4 drivetrain ensures superior traction and control. The 8-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts enhancing your driving experience. The Satin Steel Metallic exterior exudes sophistication while the Jet Black/Kalahari cloth interior provides a comfortable and stylish cabin environment. The crew cab design offers ample space for passengers and gear making it ideal for both work and leisure. The short bed is perfect for those who need a versatile cargo area without sacrificing manoeuvrability. This truck is not just about performance; it's about making a statement. With its bold design and advanced engineering the 2022 GMC Canyon AT4 is ready to accompany you on your next adventure. Embrace the road ahead with a vehicle that matches your lifestyle and aspirations offering reliability and style in every kilometre. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Transfer case shield
Red Recovery Hooks
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires a gas engine.)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Hood insulator
Pickup box

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR
Requires Subscription
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 6-WAY POWER
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BLACK MANUAL-FOLDING
MOULDINGS BLACK BELTLINE
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR
CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS
DOOR LOCKS POWER
MIRROR SPOTTER LOCATED IN CORNER OF DRIVER-SIDE OUTSIDE MIRROR
FOG LAMPS LED
TIRE SPARE 255/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Seat trim cloth
CornerStep rear bumper
Door handles Black
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
TAILGATE REMOTE LOCKING
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Theft-deterrent system immobilization
Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down
Seat rear folding bench
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights
Lighting interior dual reading
Tailgate handle Black
Console overhead
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Microphones Driver side and Passenger side
Console floor front compartment custom
Headlamps halogen projector-type with LED signature
Steering column tilt and telescopic manual
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Steering electric power-assist
Frame fully-boxed
Instrument panel soft-touch materials
Interior trim aluminum
Handles inside door release front and rear Chrome
GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case electric 2-speed Autotrac
Exterior B-pillar applique
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Floor mats carpeted front (Removed when ordered with (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO or (RIA) All-weather Floor Liner LPO.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Removed when ordered with (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO or (RIA) All-weather Floor Liner LPO.)
Seat adjuster passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline (Not available with (HVD) Leather-appointed front seats.)
Wheel spare 17 x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
Tires 265/65R17 all-terrain blackwall 31 Inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 and on or after 2-21-2022 through 3-13-2022 and after 5-2-2022 include heated driver and front passenger seats. Vehicles built between 11-15-2021 and 2-20-2022 and after 3-13-...
USB data ports 2 includes auxiliary input jack located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.)
Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for co...
Display driver instrument information enhanced one colour (Not available with (IOS) 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System or (IOU) 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation radios.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Ford Escape SE 100,173 KM $21,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 w/Cloth for sale in Dauphin, MB
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 w/Cloth 50,642 KM $42,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 76,243 KM $25,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Canyon