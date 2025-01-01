$42,980+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 w/Cloth
2022 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 w/Cloth
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$42,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour JET BLACK/KALAHARI, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4954
- Mileage 50,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the Road with Confidence: Discover the 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 in Satin Steel Metallic Experience the perfect blend of power and versatility with the 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4. This used truck with its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering 308 horsepower is designed for those who demand more from their drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrains the Canyon's 4x4 drivetrain ensures superior traction and control. The 8-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts enhancing your driving experience. The Satin Steel Metallic exterior exudes sophistication while the Jet Black/Kalahari cloth interior provides a comfortable and stylish cabin environment. The crew cab design offers ample space for passengers and gear making it ideal for both work and leisure. The short bed is perfect for those who need a versatile cargo area without sacrificing manoeuvrability. This truck is not just about performance; it's about making a statement. With its bold design and advanced engineering the 2022 GMC Canyon AT4 is ready to accompany you on your next adventure. Embrace the road ahead with a vehicle that matches your lifestyle and aspirations offering reliability and style in every kilometre. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402