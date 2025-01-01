$37,980+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 w/Cloth
2022 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 w/Cloth
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$37,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,553KM
VIN 1GTG6FEN0N1172972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Kalahari
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5986A
- Mileage 87,553 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Transfer case shield
Red Recovery Hooks
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires a gas engine.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Hood insulator
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
BEDLINER SPRAY-ON BLACK WITH GMC LOGO
GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR
Requires Subscription
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 6-WAY POWER
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BLACK MANUAL-FOLDING
MOULDINGS BLACK BELTLINE
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR
CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS
DOOR LOCKS POWER
MIRROR SPOTTER LOCATED IN CORNER OF DRIVER-SIDE OUTSIDE MIRROR
FOG LAMPS LED
JET BLACK/KALAHARI CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TIRE SPARE 255/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
CornerStep rear bumper
Door handles Black
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
TAILGATE REMOTE LOCKING
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Theft-deterrent system immobilization
Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down
Seat rear folding bench
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights
Lighting interior dual reading
Tailgate handle Black
Console overhead
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Microphones Driver side and Passenger side
Console floor front compartment custom
Headlamps halogen projector-type with LED signature
Steering column tilt and telescopic manual
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Steering electric power-assist
Frame fully-boxed
Instrument panel soft-touch materials
Interior trim aluminum
Handles inside door release front and rear Chrome
GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case electric 2-speed Autotrac
NOT EQUIPPED WITH HEATED OR VENTILATED FRONT SEATS SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Vehicles built between 11-15-2021 and 2-20-2022 and after 3-13-2022 and before 5-2-2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Front Seats which removes hea...
Exterior B-pillar applique
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Floor mats carpeted front (Removed when ordered with (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO or (RIA) All-weather Floor Liner LPO.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Removed when ordered with (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO or (RIA) All-weather Floor Liner LPO.)
Seat adjuster passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline (Not available with (HVD) Leather-appointed front seats.)
Wheel spare 17 x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced v...
Tires 265/65R17 all-terrain blackwall 31 Inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 and on or after 2-21-2022 through 3-13-2022 and after 5-2-2022 include heated driver and front passenger seats. Vehicles built between 11-15-2021 and 2-20-2022 and after 3-13-...
USB data ports 2 includes auxiliary input jack located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.)
Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for co...
Display driver instrument information enhanced one colour (Not available with (IOS) 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System or (IOU) 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation radios.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$37,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2022 GMC Canyon