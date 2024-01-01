$67,750+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$67,750
+ taxes & licensing
50,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Rush Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/kalah
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,532 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147" AT4, 10-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Integrated Tailgate Step
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.) (STD)
