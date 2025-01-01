2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Bed Liner

Turbocharged

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Led Headlights

ONYX BLACK

SiriusXM

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG)

ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

SEAT UP-LEVEL REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child s...

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS LED

AIR VENTS REAR

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT FRONT

Front collision mitigation

PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT REAR

Driver Monitoring

Front Collision Warning

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management

JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS PERFORATED LEATHER FRONT SEAT TRIM

STEERING COLUMN POWER RAKE AND TELESCOPING

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

AT4 PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window and (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control

TIRES LT275/65R18C BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC MT (STD)

USB PORTS 2 CHARGE/DATA PORTS LOCATED INSIDE CENTRE CONSOLE

Electronic Precision Shift and steering column paddle shifters

NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER VENTILATED SEAT CUSHION BLOWER MOTOR SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 4-4-2022 with (KQV) Ventilated driver and front passenger seats will be forced to include (04O) Not Equipped ...

TIRES LT275/65R18C BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC MT

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar

Mirror caps high gloss Black

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

RECOVERY HOOKS RED

Wireless phone projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Windows power rear express down

USB Ports 2 (first row) located on console

Compass located in instrument cluster

Windows power front drivers express up/down

Lighting perimeter

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory

Wipers front rain-sensing

Window power front passenger express up/down

Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps

Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features

Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)

Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model and (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

USB PORTS (2) CHARGE-ONLY REAR

Keyless Open and Start includes remote keyless entry

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Headlamps LED projectors with Fade-on/Fade-off animation LED turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps

IntelliBeam automatic high beam on/off (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light

Taillamps LED LED signature taillight with LED stop turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation

Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display

Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors

GMC Premium information Display-13.4 Inch diagonal Multicolour I touch screen

Suspension Off-Road with 2 Inch factory installed lift and monotube shocks

Wheelhouse liners rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners which...

Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to include (0...

Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built after 3-27-2022 include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built through 3-27-2022 may be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer ...

AUDIO SYSTEM 13.4 Inch DIAGONAL PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH GOOGLE BUILT IN INCLUDES COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarP...

Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (AT4 logo replaces GMC logo. Deleted with (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition.)

Seats heated second row outboard seats (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include heated second row outboard seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to include (00R) Not Equipped wi...

Seats ventilated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include (KQV) ventilated front seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped w...

WHEELS 18 Inch X 8.5 Inch (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM with Dark Grey accents (STD)

Battery heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)