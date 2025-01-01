$61,980+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
69,158KM
VIN 3GTPUEEL0NG577083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6111A
- Mileage 69,158 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
In-Vehicle Trailering App
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Hood insulator
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille (Black chrome header and grille insert bars with gloss black accents.)
Integrated Tailgate Step
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ONYX BLACK
SiriusXM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG)
ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEAT UP-LEVEL REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child s...
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS LED
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT FRONT
Front collision mitigation
PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT REAR
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management
JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS PERFORATED LEATHER FRONT SEAT TRIM
STEERING COLUMN POWER RAKE AND TELESCOPING
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
AT4 PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window and (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control
TIRES LT275/65R18C BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC MT (STD)
USB PORTS 2 CHARGE/DATA PORTS LOCATED INSIDE CENTRE CONSOLE
Electronic Precision Shift and steering column paddle shifters
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER VENTILATED SEAT CUSHION BLOWER MOTOR SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 4-4-2022 with (KQV) Ventilated driver and front passenger seats will be forced to include (04O) Not Equipped ...
TIRES LT275/65R18C BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC MT
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Mirror caps high gloss Black
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
RECOVERY HOOKS RED
Wireless phone projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Windows power rear express down
USB Ports 2 (first row) located on console
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Lighting perimeter
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory
Wipers front rain-sensing
Window power front passenger express up/down
Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model and (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
USB PORTS (2) CHARGE-ONLY REAR
Keyless Open and Start includes remote keyless entry
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Headlamps LED projectors with Fade-on/Fade-off animation LED turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
IntelliBeam automatic high beam on/off (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Taillamps LED LED signature taillight with LED stop turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GMC Premium information Display-13.4 Inch diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
Suspension Off-Road with 2 Inch factory installed lift and monotube shocks
Wheelhouse liners rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners which...
Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to include (0...
Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built after 3-27-2022 include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built through 3-27-2022 may be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer ...
AUDIO SYSTEM 13.4 Inch DIAGONAL PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH GOOGLE BUILT IN INCLUDES COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarP...
Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (AT4 logo replaces GMC logo. Deleted with (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition.)
Seats heated second row outboard seats (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include heated second row outboard seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to include (00R) Not Equipped wi...
Seats ventilated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include (KQV) ventilated front seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped w...
WHEELS 18 Inch X 8.5 Inch (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM with Dark Grey accents (STD)
Battery heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Exhaust dual system (Includes chrome exhaust tips.)
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2022 GMC Sierra 1500