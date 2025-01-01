2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Bed Liner

Turbocharged

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Driver Restriction Features

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC (STD)

GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG)

ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)

POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS LED

AIR VENTS REAR

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS PERFORATED FRONT LEATHER SEAT TRIM

LPO CARGO TIE-DOWNS (4) (dealer-installed)

PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT FRONT

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT REAR

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

NOT EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Vehicles built with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/Start and its content.)

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

NOT EQUIPPED WITH HEATED OR VENTILATED FRONT SEATS SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or Ventilated Front Seats which removes heated and ventilated front sea...

NOT EQUIPPED WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Vehicles built on or after 12-6-2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel.)

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar

Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

RECOVERY HOOKS RED

Compass located in instrument cluster

Windows power front drivers express up/down

SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...

Window power front passenger express up/down

Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (AT4 logo replaces GMC logo.)

Bumper front body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)

Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps

Mirror caps high gloss Black (Deleted with (DQS) outside power adjustable vertical trailering mirrors and mirror caps will be chrome.)

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light

Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features

Taillamps LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light

Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability

In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)

Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child se...

Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include heated driver and front outboard passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or ...

Seats ventilated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include ventilated driver and front passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or Ventilated F...

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...

Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to 12-6-2021 include heated steering wheel. Vehicles built on or after 12-6-2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer f...

USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack

Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles equipped with (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine. Vehicles with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start w...

Battery heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Exhaust dual with premium tips (With (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition the exhaust tips will be black.)

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model and (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors

Suspension Off-Road with 2 Inch factory installed lift and monotube shocks

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with Dark Grey accents