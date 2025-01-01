$57,980+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited AT4
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,984KM
VIN 3GTP9EEL3NG190092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6290A
- Mileage 43,984 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
4-wheel drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille (Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and Black chrome inserts. With (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition the grille will have a unique grille surround with Black Chrome finish.)
Integrated Tailgate Step
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC (STD)
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG)
ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS LED
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS PERFORATED FRONT LEATHER SEAT TRIM
LPO CARGO TIE-DOWNS (4) (dealer-installed)
PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT FRONT
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT REAR
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
NOT EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Vehicles built with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/Start and its content.)
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
NOT EQUIPPED WITH HEATED OR VENTILATED FRONT SEATS SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or Ventilated Front Seats which removes heated and ventilated front sea...
NOT EQUIPPED WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Vehicles built on or after 12-6-2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel.)
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
RECOVERY HOOKS RED
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Window power front passenger express up/down
Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (AT4 logo replaces GMC logo.)
Bumper front body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps
Mirror caps high gloss Black (Deleted with (DQS) outside power adjustable vertical trailering mirrors and mirror caps will be chrome.)
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child se...
Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include heated driver and front outboard passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or ...
Seats ventilated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include ventilated driver and front passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or Ventilated F...
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to 12-6-2021 include heated steering wheel. Vehicles built on or after 12-6-2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer f...
USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack
Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles equipped with (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine. Vehicles with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start w...
Battery heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Exhaust dual with premium tips (With (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition the exhaust tips will be black.)
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model and (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Suspension Off-Road with 2 Inch factory installed lift and monotube shocks
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with Dark Grey accents
Audio system Premium GMC Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for co...
2022 GMC Sierra 1500