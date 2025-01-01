$46,980+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$46,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,189KM
VIN 3GTUUCED3NG605541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6489A
- Mileage 82,189 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Hood insulator
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille (Body colour header with gloss black mesh grille insert bars.)
Integrated Tailgate Step
Powertrain
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
ELEVATION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
TIRES 275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
TIRE SPARE 255/80R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEAT CLOTH REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders (includes child seat top tether anchor)
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS LED
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
X31 OFF-ROAD AND PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (X31) Off-Road Package (CGN) spray-on bedliner and (RIA) All-weather floor liners LPO
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (NOTE: Certain vehicles may be forced to include (YK9) Not Equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management. See dealer for details.)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (Includes (D07) centre console and (K4C) Wireless charging.
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
NOT EQUIPPED WITH STEERING COLUMN LOCK SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 4-4-2022 will be forced to include (R7N) Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock which removes Steering Column Lock. See dealer for details.)
SUSPENSION PACKAGE HIGH CAPACITY
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Wireless phone projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)
Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
USB PORTS (2) CHARGE-ONLY REAR
Keyless Open and Start includes remote keyless entry
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Headlamps LED projectors with Fade-on/Fade-off animation LED turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
IntelliBeam automatic high beam on/off (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4 Inch diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
Taillamps LED LED signature taillight and Fade-on/Fade-off animation incandescent stop turn and reverse light
Wheels 20 Inch x 9 Inch (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting (Includes (B32) front floor mats and (B33) rear floor mats on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.)
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features (Certain Vehicles will be forced to include (R6W) Not Equipped with GMC MultiPro Tailgate which removes the GMC MultiPro Tailgate and forces (QK1) Standard tailgate.)
Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to include (0...
Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built after 3-27-2022 include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built through 3-27-2022 may be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer ...
AUDIO SYSTEM 13.4 Inch DIAGONAL PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH GOOGLE BUILT IN INCLUDES COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarP...
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model and (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Double Cab 4WD model ...
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500