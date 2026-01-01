2022 GMC Sierra 2500

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

Requires Subscription

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)

RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK

X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates Off-Road suspension Twin-tube Rancho shocks and X31 hard badge Includes (QXT) LT265/70R17E all-terrain blackwall tires.

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

X31 OFF-ROAD AND PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (X31) Off-Road suspension with Twin-tube Rancho shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) skid plates (transfer case and oil pan) (CGN) spray-on bedliner (RIA) All-weather floor liners LPO and X31 bad...

Seat trim cloth

Air conditioning single-zone

Bumper front chrome lower

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

CornerStep rear bumper

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section

Mouldings beltline stainless steel

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Steering Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature

Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Tires LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall

Pickup bed includes bed assist step

Window power front passenger express down

Compass located in instrument cluster

Windows power front drivers express up/down

SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...

Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)

Alternator 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Audio system feature 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light

Air vents rear (Not available with Regular Cab model.)

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.)

Bed Step Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side

Rear axle 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features NOTE: Auto release can be disabled if ball hitch is installed. See Owner's manual for details

Mirrors outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated upper glass lower convex mirrors integrated turn signals manual folding/extending (extends 3.31 Inch [84.25mm]) Black

Tire spare LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (QHQ) LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall tires with (E63) pickup bed models. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed delete and (QHQ) LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall t...

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Included and only available with (B30) colour-keyed carpeting. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Transfer case two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)

LED tail and incandescent stop turn and reverse light

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Included and only available with (B30) colour-keyed carpeting. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with upper covered armrest storage with fixed lumbar (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models only.)

USB ports 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package or (ZL6) ProGrade Trailering System.)

Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

GVWR 10 450 lbs. (5012 kg) (Included and only available with TK20743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17 Inch wheels or TK20903 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18 Inch or 20 Inch wheels.)

Transmission 6-speed automatic heavy-duty

Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) machined aluminum