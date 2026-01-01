$49,850+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
125,973KM
VIN 1GT49ME72NF354840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5032A
- Mileage 125,973 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Suspension Package (Not available with (X31) Off-Road Package.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine. Not included with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Grille (Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
Integrated Tailgate Step
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates Off-Road suspension Twin-tube Rancho shocks and X31 hard badge Includes (QXT) LT265/70R17E all-terrain blackwall tires.
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
X31 OFF-ROAD AND PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (X31) Off-Road suspension with Twin-tube Rancho shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) skid plates (transfer case and oil pan) (CGN) spray-on bedliner (RIA) All-weather floor liners LPO and X31 bad...
Seat trim cloth
Air conditioning single-zone
Bumper front chrome lower
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Mouldings beltline stainless steel
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Steering Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Tires LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall
Pickup bed includes bed assist step
Window power front passenger express down
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Alternator 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Audio system feature 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Air vents rear (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Bed Step Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Rear axle 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features NOTE: Auto release can be disabled if ball hitch is installed. See Owner's manual for details
Mirrors outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated upper glass lower convex mirrors integrated turn signals manual folding/extending (extends 3.31 Inch [84.25mm]) Black
Tire spare LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (QHQ) LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall tires with (E63) pickup bed models. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed delete and (QHQ) LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall t...
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Included and only available with (B30) colour-keyed carpeting. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Transfer case two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)
LED tail and incandescent stop turn and reverse light
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Included and only available with (B30) colour-keyed carpeting. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with upper covered armrest storage with fixed lumbar (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models only.)
USB ports 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package or (ZL6) ProGrade Trailering System.)
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
GVWR 10 450 lbs. (5012 kg) (Included and only available with TK20743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17 Inch wheels or TK20903 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18 Inch or 20 Inch wheels.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic heavy-duty
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) machined aluminum
Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 GMC Sierra 2500