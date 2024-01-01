$32,980+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
18,990KM
VIN 3GKALTEV9NL292019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MARINE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4917
- Mileage 18,990 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
MARINE METALLIC
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Headlamps LED with C-shaped lighting
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Daytime Running Lamps LED signature
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Engine control stop-start system
Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Recovery hooks front provisions
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Black lower body
Seat front passenger 4-way manual fore/aft up/down with recline
Steering wheel urethane
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Seat trim Premium Cloth
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD models only.)
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack located in front centre storage bin
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 27 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats whi...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7 2022.)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear rotor size
Exhaust single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden turned-down tip
Wheels 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum
Audio system 7 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)
