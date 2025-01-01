$29,550+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$29,550
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T25074AA
- Mileage 28,003 KM
Vehicle Description
*Local Trade*Clean Carfax*AWD SLE*Keyless Entry*Remote Start*Heated Seats* Our versatile 2022 GMC Terrain SLE AWD is smartly equipped for better driving in Cayenne Red Tintcoat! Motivated by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre 4 Cylinder offering 170hp matched to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission so you can explore your world with confidence. This All Wheel Drive SUV also scores approximately 8.1L/100km on the highway with bold good looks crafted to grab attention. Signature LED lighting sets the tone to go with head-turning alloy wheels, roof rails, sunroof, and heated power mirrors. It's an appearance that's hard to ignore! Roomy and ready for fun, our SLE cabin treats you right with supportive premium-cloth heated front seats, a multifunction steering wheel, single-zone climate control, keyless access/ignition, 12V power outlets, and impressive infotainment technology. A 7-inch touchscreen, WiFi compatibility, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system are only a few of the highlights. For a better view of our Terrain's other benefits, you better see this one for yourself! GMC helps keep you out of harm's way with a backup camera, automatic braking, lane-keeping assistance, a rear-seat reminder, hill-descent control, and more. Own our Terrain SLE and answer the call of adventure today. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
