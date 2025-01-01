Menu
*Local Trade*Clean Carfax*AWD SLE*Keyless Entry*Remote Start*Heated Seats* Our versatile 2022 GMC Terrain SLE AWD is smartly equipped for better driving in Cayenne Red Tintcoat! Motivated by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre 4 Cylinder offering 170hp matched to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission so you can explore your world with confidence. This All Wheel Drive SUV also scores approximately 8.1L/100km on the highway with bold good looks crafted to grab attention. Signature LED lighting sets the tone to go with head-turning alloy wheels, roof rails, sunroof, and heated power mirrors. Its an appearance thats hard to ignore! Roomy and ready for fun, our SLE cabin treats you right with supportive premium-cloth heated front seats, a multifunction steering wheel, single-zone climate control, keyless access/ignition, 12V power outlets, and impressive infotainment technology. A 7-inch touchscreen, WiFi compatibility, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system are only a few of the highlights. For a better view of our Terrains other benefits, you better see this one for yourself! GMC helps keep you out of harms way with a backup camera, automatic braking, lane-keeping assistance, a rear-seat reminder, hill-descent control, and more. Own our Terrain SLE and answer the call of adventure today. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

2022 GMC Terrain

28,003 KM

$29,550

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

12409026

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,003KM
VIN 3GKALTEV1NL128747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T25074AA
  • Mileage 28,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Headlamps LED with C-shaped lighting
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Daytime Running Lamps LED signature
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Engine control stop-start system
Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Recovery hooks front provisions
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Black lower body
Seat front passenger 4-way manual fore/aft up/down with recline
Steering wheel urethane
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Seat trim Premium Cloth
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD models only.)
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack located in front centre storage bin
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 27 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats whi...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7 2022.)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear rotor size
Exhaust single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden turned-down tip
Wheels 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum
Audio system 7 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
$29,550

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2022 GMC Terrain