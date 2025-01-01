2022 GMC Terrain

Heads-Up Display

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Hands-Free Liftgate

Automatic Parking

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

Requires Subscription

SUNROOF SKYSCAPE POWER WITH POWER SUNSCREEN

TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR

USB DATA PORTS 2 TYPE-A LOCATED WITHIN THE CENTRE CONSOLE

POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT LOCATED ON THE REAR OF CENTRE CONSOLE

LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

Front collision mitigation

Aerial View Display System

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

Map pocket driver seatback

Map pocket front passenger seatback

Sunglass storage overhead

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM WITH DENALI LOGO

NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER HEATED OR VENTILATED SEATS see dealer for details. (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 27 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Eq...

Keyless Start push-button

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Engine control stop/start system disable switch

Emissions Federal requirements

Brake electronic parking

Assist handle driver

Assist handle front passenger

Assist handles rear outboard

Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators

Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar

Seat power driver lumbar control

Seat front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar

Seat front passenger power lumbar

Windows power with rear Express-Down

Tail lamps LED signature

Windows power with front passenger Express-Down

Headlamps LED with C-shaped lighting

Antenna roof-mounted shark fin

Door handles body-colour with chrome surround

Daytime Running Lamps LED signature

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest

Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface

Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated

Suspension Enhanced Ride

Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)

Engine control stop-start system

Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System

Brake lining high-performance Duralife

Recovery hooks front provisions

Trim body-colour lower body

Lighting interior with accent lighting under door armrest floor console and instrument panel

Active Noise Cancellation noise control system

Air vents 2nd row

Liftgate rear power programmable hands-free with logo projection

Seatback passenger side flat-folding

Seating 5-passenger

Sill plates front

USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console

Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface

SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...

Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...

Seats heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 27 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats whi...

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced vo...

Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7 2022.)

Memory Package recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear rotor size

Exhaust single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden turned-down tip

AUDIO SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced v...

Wheels 19 Inch x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents

Display enhanced driver instrument information 8 Inch enhanced multi-colour customizable driver information screen

Seat ventilated driver (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 27 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Ventilated Seats which removes dr...

Seat ventilated front passenger (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 27 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Ventilated Seats which r...