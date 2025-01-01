Menu
All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seat(s), Lane Keeping Assist, Hands-Free Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Highbeams, Power Liftgate. The 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 at Dean Cooley GM is equipped with a robust Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L engine paired with a smooth 9-Speed Automatic transmission. This dynamic combination is perfect for tackling the snowy and icy conditions of the Parkland area, providing both power and precision on the road. With its All Wheel Drive system and heated front seats, you can confidently navigate through winter weather while staying warm and comfortable. Whether youre commuting or heading out for a winter adventure, this Terrain is designed to keep you moving forward. Beyond its capability in harsh conditions, the Terrain AT4 offers features tailored for outdoor enthusiasts. The Hands-Free Liftgate and Power Liftgate provide easy access to your gear, making it convenient to load up for a trip to the nearby provincial parks. The advanced Lane Keeping Assist and Automatic Highbeams enhance your driving experience, ensuring safety and visibility on winding rural roads. With Bluetooth Connection, staying connected while exploring the great outdoors has never been easier. Visit Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin to experience this exceptional vehicle that effortlessly combines rugged performance with modern comforts.

2022 GMC Terrain

71,842 KM

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4

12689415

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,842KM
VIN 3GKALYEV1NL258153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6172A
  • Mileage 71,842 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seat(s), Lane Keeping Assist, Hands-Free Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Highbeams, Power Liftgate. The 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 at Dean Cooley GM is equipped with a robust Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L engine paired with a smooth 9-Speed Automatic transmission. This dynamic combination is perfect for tackling the snowy and icy conditions of the Parkland area, providing both power and precision on the road. With its All Wheel Drive system and heated front seats, you can confidently navigate through winter weather while staying warm and comfortable. Whether you're commuting or heading out for a winter adventure, this Terrain is designed to keep you moving forward. Beyond its capability in harsh conditions, the Terrain AT4 offers features tailored for outdoor enthusiasts. The Hands-Free Liftgate and Power Liftgate provide easy access to your gear, making it convenient to load up for a trip to the nearby provincial parks. The advanced Lane Keeping Assist and Automatic Highbeams enhance your driving experience, ensuring safety and visibility on winding rural roads. With Bluetooth Connection, staying connected while exploring the great outdoors has never been easier. Visit Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin to experience this exceptional vehicle that effortlessly combines rugged performance with modern comforts.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
USB DATA PORTS 2 TYPE-A LOCATED WITHIN THE CENTRE CONSOLE
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT LOCATED ON THE REAR OF CENTRE CONSOLE
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Seat front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat front passenger power lumbar
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Headlamps LED with C-shaped lighting
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Daytime Running Lamps LED signature
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Engine control stop-start system
Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Recovery hooks front provisions
Lighting interior with accent lighting under door armrest floor console and instrument panel
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Liftgate rear power programmable hands-free with logo projection
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Sill plates front
Trim Black lower body
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Tires P225/65R17 all-season
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Skid Plate engine compartment
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 27 2022 and after March 13 2022 through May 1 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats whi...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7 2022.)
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced voice recognition ...
Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)
Memory Package recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear rotor size
Exhaust single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden turned-down tip
Wheels 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2022 GMC Terrain