2022 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
89,021KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB5NT114298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6397A
- Mileage 89,021 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Remote Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Off-Road Suspension
51 L Fuel Tank
2 Skid Plates
4.334 Final Drive Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Hands-Free Liftgate
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
STING-GREY
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
Requires Subscription
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Front collision mitigation
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT PREMIUM VINYL W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Wheels: 17 Inch x 6.5 Inch Diamond Cut Aluminum
