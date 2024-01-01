$42,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
26,500KM
VIN 1C4HJXDN6NW111445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5521A
- Mileage 26,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Removable 3rd Row Windows
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Auxiliary Battery
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
559.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Tires: P245/75R17 All-Season Michelin Brand
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
Firecracker Red
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS)
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
TIRES: P245/75R17 ALL-SEASON MICHELIN BRAND (STD)
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S SPORT S -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep Tint...
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Inch Display
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System 220 Amp Alternator Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Inch Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Dual-Zone A/C w/Automatic Temperature...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 Inch DISPLAY
WHEELS: 17 Inch X 7.5 Inch GRANITE CRYSTAL MACHINED ALUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
