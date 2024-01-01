$56,980+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$56,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour New Saddle/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5535A
- Mileage 50,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the Road with the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn: Power Luxury and Versatility in a Stunning Billet Silver Metallic Finish Experience the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this 2022 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn. Designed for those who demand more from their truck this vehicle features a robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS delivering impressive performance and efficiency. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth and responsive drive while the 4x4 drivetrain provides the capability to tackle any terrain with confidence. The Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers and cargo making it ideal for both work and leisure. Inside the luxurious brown interior exudes comfort and style with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship that elevate every journey. The short bed configuration provides versatility for hauling needs without compromising on manoeuvrability. This Ram 1500 is more than just a truck; it's a statement of rugged elegance. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails the Limited Longhorn stands out with its Billet Silver Metallic exterior combining rugged durability with refined aesthetics. Elevate your driving experience with a vehicle that embodies the spirit of adventure and the essence of luxury. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
