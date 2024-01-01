Menu
Account
Sign In
Conquer the Road with the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn: Power Luxury and Versatility in a Stunning Billet Silver Metallic Finish Experience the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this 2022 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn. Designed for those who demand more from their truck this vehicle features a robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS delivering impressive performance and efficiency. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth and responsive drive while the 4x4 drivetrain provides the capability to tackle any terrain with confidence. The Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers and cargo making it ideal for both work and leisure. Inside the luxurious brown interior exudes comfort and style with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship that elevate every journey. The short bed configuration provides versatility for hauling needs without compromising on manoeuvrability. This Ram 1500 is more than just a truck; its a statement of rugged elegance. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails the Limited Longhorn stands out with its Billet Silver Metallic exterior combining rugged durability with refined aesthetics. Elevate your driving experience with a vehicle that embodies the spirit of adventure and the essence of luxury. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2022 RAM 1500

50,021 KM

Details Description Features

$56,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 11881409
  2. 11881409
  3. 11881409
  4. 11881409
  5. 11881409
  6. 11881409
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,021KM
VIN 1C6SRFKT7NN340353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour New Saddle/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5535A
  • Mileage 50,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer the Road with the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn: Power Luxury and Versatility in a Stunning Billet Silver Metallic Finish Experience the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this 2022 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn. Designed for those who demand more from their truck this vehicle features a robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS delivering impressive performance and efficiency. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth and responsive drive while the 4x4 drivetrain provides the capability to tackle any terrain with confidence. The Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers and cargo making it ideal for both work and leisure. Inside the luxurious brown interior exudes comfort and style with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship that elevate every journey. The short bed configuration provides versatility for hauling needs without compromising on manoeuvrability. This Ram 1500 is more than just a truck; it's a statement of rugged elegance. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails the Limited Longhorn stands out with its Billet Silver Metallic exterior combining rugged durability with refined aesthetics. Elevate your driving experience with a vehicle that embodies the spirit of adventure and the essence of luxury. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Google Android Auto
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Connectivity - US/Canada
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Hands-Free Phone Communication
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
HD shock absorbers
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
716.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Leather-trimmed bucket seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Streaming Audio
Apple CarPlay Capable
Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
side steps
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Running Boards/Side Steps
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Billet Silver Metallic
8.4 Inch Touchscreen
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Front collision mitigation
TIRES: 275/55R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
BRIGHT POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Mirror Clearance/Running Lights Trailer Tow Mirrors
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
FOR MORE INFO CALL 888-539-7474
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo...
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
NEW SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Audio and Pedals
10 Alpine Performance Speakers
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Power w/Tilt Down Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Convex Spotter
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/8.4 Inch Display
RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0 Inch DISPLAY -inc: 12 Inch Touchscreen All Radio-Equipped Vehicles All R1 High Radios
WHEELS: 20 Inch X 9 Inch PAINTED POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth for sale in Dauphin, MB
2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 75,394 KM $41,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Jeep Compass NORTH 104,716 KM $22,750 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS 26,312 KM $22,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500