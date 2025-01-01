$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
75,648KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT4NN184490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6287A
- Mileage 75,648 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
Perimeter Alarm
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Front heated seats
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Second-Row Heated Seats
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Google Android Auto
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
Premium Full-Length Floor Console
Connectivity - US/Canada
Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Hands-Free Phone Communication
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
Keyless Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Apple CarPlay Capable
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Power Retractable Running Boards
Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips
Running Boards/Side Steps
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Front Ventilated Seats
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Air Springs
Requires Subscription
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front collision mitigation
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
12 inch Touchscreen
10 Alpine Performance Speakers
Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Air Springs
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Audio and Pedals
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0 Inch Display
Power w/Tilt Down Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Keyfob Remote Start and Keyfob Air Suspension Control
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Passive Tuned Mass Damper GPEC 5 Engine Controller Delete Alternator 18 Inch Aluminum Spare Wheel
WHEELS: 22 Inch X 9 Inch POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Remote Buying Options
Email Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
