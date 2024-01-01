Menu
Account
Sign In
Conquer the Canadian Terrain with the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express: Rugged Reliability Meets Modern Performance for the Adventurous Driver Experience the perfect blend of power and precision with the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express. This used truck is designed for those who demand more from their vehicle offering a robust 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 engine that ensures you have the muscle needed for any task. The 8-speed automatic transmission provides seamless shifting enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency as you navigate diverse Canadian landscapes. With its 4x4 drivetrain tackle any terrain with confidence whether its a snowy mountain pass or a muddy backroad. The crew cab design offers ample space for passengers and gear making it ideal for both work and play. The short bed adds versatility perfect for hauling equipment or weekend adventure gear. The sleek black exterior exudes a commanding presence making a statement wherever you go. This Ram 1500 Classic is not just a truck; its a reliable partner for those who live life on their terms offering the durability and capability you expect from a Ram. Embrace the spirit of exploration and make every journey memorable with this exceptional vehicle. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

25,014 KM

Details Description Features

$39,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 11808824
  2. 11808824
  3. 11808824
  4. 11808824
  5. 11808824
  6. 11808824
  7. 11808824
  8. 11808824
  9. 11808824
  10. 11808824
  11. 11808824
  12. 11808824
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$39,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,014KM
VIN 3C6RR7KG5NG374775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5529AA
  • Mileage 25,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer the Canadian Terrain with the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express: Rugged Reliability Meets Modern Performance for the Adventurous Driver Experience the perfect blend of power and precision with the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express. This used truck is designed for those who demand more from their vehicle offering a robust 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 engine that ensures you have the muscle needed for any task. The 8-speed automatic transmission provides seamless shifting enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency as you navigate diverse Canadian landscapes. With its 4x4 drivetrain tackle any terrain with confidence whether it's a snowy mountain pass or a muddy backroad. The crew cab design offers ample space for passengers and gear making it ideal for both work and play. The short bed adds versatility perfect for hauling equipment or weekend adventure gear. The sleek black exterior exudes a commanding presence making a statement wherever you go. This Ram 1500 Classic is not just a truck; it's a reliable partner for those who live life on their terms offering the durability and capability you expect from a Ram. Embrace the spirit of exploration and make every journey memorable with this exceptional vehicle. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Folding Seat
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Vinyl rear seat
Storage Tray
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
4-Way Driver Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Hands-Free Phone Communication

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
780.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Remote USB Port
Audio input jack for mobile devices
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Remote USB Charging Port
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black 4x4 Badge Black Headl...
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Wheels: 17 Inch x 7 Inch Aluminum
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Inch Display
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7 Inch Customizable In-Cluster Display
WHEELS: 20 Inch X 8 Inch SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20 Inch x 8 Inch Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Remote K...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4 Inch DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North for sale in Dauphin, MB
2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 40,830 KM $44,750 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 87,232 KM $19,480 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Dauphin, MB
2021 Kia Seltos EX 113,504 KM $23,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic