$39,750+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$39,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5529AA
- Mileage 25,014 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the Canadian Terrain with the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express: Rugged Reliability Meets Modern Performance for the Adventurous Driver Experience the perfect blend of power and precision with the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express. This used truck is designed for those who demand more from their vehicle offering a robust 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 engine that ensures you have the muscle needed for any task. The 8-speed automatic transmission provides seamless shifting enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency as you navigate diverse Canadian landscapes. With its 4x4 drivetrain tackle any terrain with confidence whether it's a snowy mountain pass or a muddy backroad. The crew cab design offers ample space for passengers and gear making it ideal for both work and play. The short bed adds versatility perfect for hauling equipment or weekend adventure gear. The sleek black exterior exudes a commanding presence making a statement wherever you go. This Ram 1500 Classic is not just a truck; it's a reliable partner for those who live life on their terms offering the durability and capability you expect from a Ram. Embrace the spirit of exploration and make every journey memorable with this exceptional vehicle. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402