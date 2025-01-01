$39,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Enclave
Essence
2023 Buick Enclave
Essence
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,969KM
VIN 5GAEVAKW3PJ112439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5791A
- Mileage 89,969 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Engine oil indicator
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Phone Charging
Remote panic alarm
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Keyless Open
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
E10 Fuel capable
Electronic Precision Shift
Driver Mode Selector includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Hood insulator
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [359 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SPOILER REAR
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Brake parking electronic
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Engine control stop-start system
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air conditioning rear
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power
Wipers front intermittent
Engine control stop-start system override
Head restraints front adjustable (up/down)
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Liftgate power hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer with content theft alarm
Air conditioning refrigerant
Windows power driver with Express-Up/Down front and rear passenger Express-Down
Roof rails bright aluminized integrated
Windshield acoustic laminated
Door handles body-colour with chrome insert
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Air filter pollutant and fine dust
Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Steering power electric
Suspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independent
Seats front buckets
Seating 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) includes 2nd row 40/40 Captains chairs with armrests featuring left seat fore/aft adjustment right seat Pitch Slide for 3rd row access with fore/aft adjustment and 3rd row 60/40 split bench
Storage system rear cargo area under floor
Head restraint rear centre seat
Glovebox passenger-side of instrument panel
Lamps turn signal indicator
Mouldings rocker panel unique accent colour
Mouldings bodyside bright chrome
Tires 255/65R18 SL all-season blackwall
Seat 60/40 split-folding third row bench manual folding
Audio system feature USB ports 6 total first row includes 1 auxiliary dual USB (1Amp charge and data); 2nd row includes dual USB charging (2.1 Amps); 3rd row includes dual USB charging in rear outboard positions
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platin...
Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and compass display
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced voice recognitio...
Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour display includes speed and trip odometer fuel economy and range oil life tire pressure battery voltage and timer
Floor mats front and rear auxiliary all three rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2023 Buick Enclave