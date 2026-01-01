$26,980+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX
2023 Buick Encore GX
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,780KM
VIN KL4MMESL5PB061766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5036A
- Mileage 54,780 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Capless Fuel Fill
Engine air filtration monitor
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
WHITE FROST TRICOAT
Driver Restriction Features
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
LIFTGATE POWER HANDS FREE
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
EBONY WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T4X GEN 1 (STD)
SELECT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS COVERED SLIDING
TIRES 225/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Cloth with Leatherette seat trim
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield solar absorbing
Engine control stop/start system
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Map pocket driver seatback
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Brake electronic parking
Assist handles rear outboard
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Antenna roof-mounted
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp
Air conditioning refrigerant low GWP
Armrest rear centre
Door locks power with lockout protection
Door handles body-colour with chrome strips
Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable
Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers
Headlamps halogen
Steering power variable effort electric
Glovebox dual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Door sill plate cover front
Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Driver shift control tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Brakes front and rear electric
Tail lamps halogen
Knee bolster driver and front passenger
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Seatback front passenger flat-folding
Map pocket front passenger seatback lateral mesh
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Coolant protection engine
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Door pillar trim blackout
Fuel system electronic returnless
Shutters front lower grille active front
Mouldings upper side window chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Engine control stop/start system disable switch non-latching
Lighting interior overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Key system 2 keys
HVAC duct underneath rear right-passenger seat
AUX heater electric heating/defroster
Assist handle with coat hook front passenger
NOT EQUIPPED WITH REAR PARK ASSIST SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. Eligible for later dealer retrofit. (Beginning with start of production through November 28 2022 vehicles will be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist which removes R...
Cargo security cover rear stowable under rear cargo load floor
Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down driver and front passenger
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Steering wheel controls mounted audio cruise control Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats which removes heated driver and front passenger seats. See dealer for deta...
Bumper front with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VHU) front sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper rear with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VPS) rear sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Fascia front and rear (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Mouldings bodyside moulded colour (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones
USB charging ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) charging only
USB ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) with auxiliary input jack (Included with (IOR) 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System. Not available with (MCR) Memory card receptacle.)
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with High Gloss Dark Android pockets
Driver Information Centre enhanced 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front (Deleted when the following LPOs are ordered: PDA PDH RIA VAV VYW.)
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear (Deleted when the following LPOs are ordered: PDA PDH RIA VAV VYW.)
SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (B56) Body-colour rocker mouldings (B86) Bodyside body-colour mouldings (VFN) Red front and rear protective bumper mouldings (GGC) Custom grille with Red accents (RQJ) 18 Inch Medium Android High Gloss wheels with Da...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
