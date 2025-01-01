2023 Buick Envision

Heads-Up Display

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Active suspension

Knee Air Bag

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Cooled Rear Seat(s)

Led Headlights

Hands-Free Liftgate

Automatic Parking

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Driver Restriction Features

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

Rear Camera Mirror

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

AVENIR PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

MOONROOF POWER PANORAMIC TILT-SLIDING

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 9-SPEAKER SYSTEM

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

AIR VENTS REAR

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE MEMORY CARD RECEPTACLE

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

WHISPER BEIGE SEATS PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents

Front collision mitigation

HEADLAMPS ENHANCED LED FUNCTIONALITY

Aerial View Display System

Front Collision Warning

Brake parking electronic

Brake lining high-performance

Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest

Door handles body-colour with chrome strip

Engine control stop/start system override

Glass laminated front doors

Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Window power with driver Express-Up and Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Tail lamps LED

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Lamp marker reflex front side

Steering power non-variable ratio electric

Roof rails Silver

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

Air conditioning refrigerant low GWP

Window power with front passenger Express-Up and Down

Windows remote Express-Down all windows

Audio system feature USB charging-only ports located in the rear of the centre console

Armrest rear centre

Mouldings bodyside bright window surround

Engine control stop/start

Suspension rear 5-link

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Seat rear 40/60 split-bench

Sensor automatic air circulation/air quality

Sensor air quality indicator

Sensor front passenger presence detector

Floor mats front and rear premium

Cargo compartment cover rear

Speedometer miles/kilometers

MOONSTONE GREY METALLIC

Continuous Damping Control (CDC)

NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER HEATED OR VENTILATED SEATS see dealer for details. (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Seats whic...

Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control with memory settings

Lighting interior ambient

Power outlet 12-volt cargo area auxiliary

Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened

Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench

Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch (AWD models.)

GVWR 5180 lbs (2350 kg) (AWD models)

Power outlet 110-volt located in the rear of centre console

Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable includes LED logo projection

Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor air filter life and compass

Seats heated driver and front passenger (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats which removes heated driver and front passenger seats. See dealer for deta...

Seats heated rear outboard seating positions (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00R) Not Equipped with Heated Rear Outboard Seats which removes heated rear outboard seats. See dealer for details or the window lab...

SiriusXM Radio enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so...

Tires P245/45R20 all-season (Requires (RTJ) 20 Inch aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish.)

Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish

Seats ventilated driver and front passenger (Beginning of start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Ventilated Seats which removes driver and front passenger ventilated seats. See deale...