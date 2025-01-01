$38,650+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
Avenir
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$38,650
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,120KM
VIN LRBFZSR40PD087613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6091A
- Mileage 53,120 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
Rear Camera Mirror
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
AVENIR PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
MOONROOF POWER PANORAMIC TILT-SLIDING
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 9-SPEAKER SYSTEM
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
AIR VENTS REAR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE MEMORY CARD RECEPTACLE
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
EBONY SEATS PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents
Front collision mitigation
HEADLAMPS ENHANCED LED FUNCTIONALITY
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Brake parking electronic
Brake lining high-performance
Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Engine control stop/start system override
Glass laminated front doors
Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Tail lamps LED
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Lamp marker reflex front side
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Roof rails Silver
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Air conditioning refrigerant low GWP
Window power with front passenger Express-Up and Down
Windows remote Express-Down all windows
Audio system feature USB charging-only ports located in the rear of the centre console
Armrest rear centre
Mouldings bodyside bright window surround
Engine control stop/start
Suspension rear 5-link
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench
Sensor automatic air circulation/air quality
Sensor air quality indicator
Sensor front passenger presence detector
Floor mats front and rear premium
Cargo compartment cover rear
Speedometer miles/kilometers
MOONSTONE GREY METALLIC
Continuous Damping Control (CDC)
NOT EQUIPPED WITH LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT AND REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT see dealer for details (Beginning October 10 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone A...
Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control with memory settings
Lighting interior ambient
Power outlet 12-volt cargo area auxiliary
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench
Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch (AWD models.)
GVWR 5180 lbs (2350 kg) (AWD models)
Power outlet 110-volt located in the rear of centre console
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable includes LED logo projection
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor air filter life and compass
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats which removes heated driver and front passenger seats. See dealer for deta...
Seats heated rear outboard seating positions (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00R) Not Equipped with Heated Rear Outboard Seats which removes heated rear outboard seats. See dealer for details or the window lab...
SiriusXM Radio enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so...
Tires P245/45R20 all-season (Requires (RTJ) 20 Inch aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish.)
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
Seats ventilated driver and front passenger (Beginning of start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Ventilated Seats which removes driver and front passenger ventilated seats. See deale...
AUDIO SYSTEM 10.2 Inch DIAGONAL BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones ad...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Call Dealer
