$49,980+ taxes & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT5
AWD Sport
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
39,060KM
VIN 1GYKNGRS6PZ228950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6271A
- Mileage 39,060 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column lock
Adaptive remote start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Door lock and latch shields
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Electric parking brake
Capless Fuel Fill
Electronic Precision Shift
All-wheel drive with driver mode select
Driver Mode Selector
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRES P235/55R20 ALL-SEASON H-RATED BLACKWALL
SPOILER REAR
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
HEADLAMPS LED
LAMPS FRONT PARK AND CORNERING
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
ROOF RAILS GLOSS BLACK
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPING
LIGHTING ACCENT LIGHT PIPES IN DOORS
Antenna roof-mounted
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist
Door locks power programmable includes lockout protection and delayed locking
Seats front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster
Headlamps automatic on/off
Keyless Access passive entry
Automatic Stop/Start with disable
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Windshield acoustic laminated windshield and front door glass
Seat second row 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Brakes active control
Air filter cabin particulate system
Defogger rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Glovebox lockable
Lamp rear side marker taillamp
Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch Sport Control AWD
Theft-deterrent alarm system self-powered
Seat adjuster power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Wheel lugs locking
Chassis real-time damping suspension
Suspension Performance driver select modes
Sensor inclination
Sensor vehicle interior movement
Cargo shade retractable rear
Cargo Management System rear rails with sliding fence
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Sunroof power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility see cadillact...
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Air vents rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Climate control dual-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger (Upgradeable to (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control.)
Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control 2-way
Windows power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Tire compact spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) includes lateral cargo net
Wipers front intermittent Rainsense with moisture detection
Audio system feature Bose Performance Series 14-speaker system includes Cadillac speaker grille pattern
Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation AM/FM stereo with connected navigation providing real-time traffic 8 Inch diagonal colour information display 4 USBs 2 auxiliary power outlets personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natu...
Floor mats carpeted front and rear (Deleted when (JSE) Platinum Package or (VYW) Premium carpeted floor mats LPO is ordered. When (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered (B37) is replaced with (BB4) Front and rear premium carpeted floor mats.)
Gauge cluster dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8 Inch colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Memory Package recalls two Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column
Seat trim Leather seating surfaces with mini-perforated inserts
Steering wheel heated manual ((UVD) Manual heated steering wheel is replaced with (KI3) Automatic heated steering when (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)
USB ports 4 total full function one type A and one type C (centre console bin underneath armrest and rear seat back of console) and (2) auxiliary power outlets (12V) below console in pass-through area and cargo area
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Cadillac XT5