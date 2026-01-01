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Heated Seats, Remote Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat * Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly drives. * Remote Start: Conveniently start your vehicle from a distance. * Lane Keeping Assist: Helps keep you safely in your lane. * Power Liftgate: Effortlessly open and close the trunk with the push of a button. * Back-Up Camera: Easily see whats behind you when reversing. * Bluetooth Connection: Connect your device for hands-free calls and music streaming. * Power Driver Seat: Easily adjust your seat for personalized comfort. === Trim Level: RS === The Chevrolet Equinox RS trim offers a sportier, more aggressive style with exclusive features that set it apart from other trims. This includes unique styling elements like blacked-out badges and trim pieces, as well as additional standard features that enhance both comfort and convenience. The RS trim combines practicality with a touch of luxury, making every drive an enjoyable experience. This 2023 Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless smartphone integration for all your favorite apps and functions. Located in Dauphin, this vehicle is ready to serve you with its impressive features and options. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

35,145 KM

Details Description Features

$29,642

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Watch This Vehicle
14413839

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,642

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,145KM
VIN 3GNAXWEG8PS133219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T26137A
  • Mileage 35,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Remote Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat * Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly drives. * Remote Start: Conveniently start your vehicle from a distance. * Lane Keeping Assist: Helps keep you safely in your lane. * Power Liftgate: Effortlessly open and close the trunk with the push of a button. * Back-Up Camera: Easily see what's behind you when reversing. * Bluetooth Connection: Connect your device for hands-free calls and music streaming. * Power Driver Seat: Easily adjust your seat for personalized comfort. === Trim Level: RS === The Chevrolet Equinox RS trim offers a sportier, more aggressive style with exclusive features that set it apart from other trims. This includes unique styling elements like blacked-out badges and trim pieces, as well as additional standard features that enhance both comfort and convenience. The RS trim combines practicality with a touch of luxury, making every drive an enjoyable experience. This 2023 Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless smartphone integration for all your favorite apps and functions. Located in Dauphin, this vehicle is ready to serve you with its impressive features and options. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Cold Air Grille Shutter includes seasonal lower grille cover

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
All-Wheel Drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Driver Shift Controls

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
STERLING GREY METALLIC
SUNROOF POWER
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
RS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
HD SURROUND VISION
HEADLAMPS LED
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
BOWTIE EMBLEMS BLACK FRONT AND REAR
Front collision mitigation
ADVANCED SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UV2) HD Surround Vision (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control and (DWK) outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators
Front Collision Warning
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
RS LEATHER PACKAGE includes (HMR) Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seating (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system and (EA1) driver side seatback map pocket
RS PLUS PACKAGE includes (WPV) Advanced Safety Package content (WPZ) Infotainment Package content and (C3U) power sunroof
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Tail lamps LED
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Trim Black lower window
Ornamentation RS badge
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Active aero shutters upper and lower
Shift lever chrome-trimmed
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Lamp marker reflex front side
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Steering wheel wrapped
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Brakes front and rear with e-boost
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) aluminum
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected persona...
INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (IOS) Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen (MCZ) 2 USB ports located in front console bin (MCR) 2 USB data ports includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack located within fro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

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1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
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$29,642

+ taxes & licensing>

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2023 Chevrolet Equinox