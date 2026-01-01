$29,642+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$29,642
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T26137A
- Mileage 35,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat * Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly drives. * Remote Start: Conveniently start your vehicle from a distance. * Lane Keeping Assist: Helps keep you safely in your lane. * Power Liftgate: Effortlessly open and close the trunk with the push of a button. * Back-Up Camera: Easily see what's behind you when reversing. * Bluetooth Connection: Connect your device for hands-free calls and music streaming. * Power Driver Seat: Easily adjust your seat for personalized comfort. === Trim Level: RS === The Chevrolet Equinox RS trim offers a sportier, more aggressive style with exclusive features that set it apart from other trims. This includes unique styling elements like blacked-out badges and trim pieces, as well as additional standard features that enhance both comfort and convenience. The RS trim combines practicality with a touch of luxury, making every drive an enjoyable experience. This 2023 Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless smartphone integration for all your favorite apps and functions. Located in Dauphin, this vehicle is ready to serve you with its impressive features and options. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing>
1-800-442-0402