2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Led Headlights

SiriusXM

Driver Restriction Features

STERLING GREY METALLIC

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

TIRES LT265/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

BUMPER REAR CHROME

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 1st and 2nd rows on Crew Cab and Double Cab (includes Chevrolet Bowtie logo)

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

TAILGATE STANDARD

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

BUMPER FRONT CHROME

DOOR LOCKS POWER

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (B1J) wheel house liners and (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow-haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps and Amber tracer animation

Suspension Package Standard

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Taillamps with incandescent tail stop and reverse lights

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Window power front drivers express up/down

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall

NOT EQUIPPED WITH STEERING COLUMN LOCK SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Beginning with start of production certain vehicles may be forced to include (R7N) Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock which removes Steering Column Lock.)

Window power front passenger express down

Windows power rear express down

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)

Keyless Open and Start (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)

USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet) (Vehicles built prior to 9-19-22 will include Bed mounted power outlet. Certain vehicles built on or after 9-19-22 may be forced to include (08R) No...

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes (U12) Perimeter Lighting.)

Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when (BKF) Floor liners or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when (BKF) Floor liners or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet) (Vehicles built prior to 9-19-22 will include Cab mounted power outlet. Certain vehicles built on or after 9-19-22 may be forced to include (08R) Not Equipp...

Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.)

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered and replaced with (C67) single-zone manual air conditioning.)

Remote Start Package includes (BTV) Remote Start (UTJ) content theft alarm and (C49) rear-window defogger (Included with (PCL) Convenience Package.) (Included with (PCL) Convenience Package. Available as a free flow when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Pa...

Seat adjuster driver 10-way power including lumbar (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Standard on 1LT. Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Steering wheel heated (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Steering wheel wrapped (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

USB ports rear dual charge-only (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in 13.4 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and A...

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum

