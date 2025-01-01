$51,980+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Used
15,451KM
VIN 2GCUDDED5P1130539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6136A
- Mileage 15,451 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear seat reminder
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
STERLING GREY METALLIC
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
TIRES LT265/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
BUMPER REAR CHROME
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 1st and 2nd rows on Crew Cab and Double Cab (includes Chevrolet Bowtie logo)
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
TAILGATE STANDARD
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
DOOR LOCKS POWER
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (B1J) wheel house liners and (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow-haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps and Amber tracer animation
Suspension Package Standard
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Taillamps with incandescent tail stop and reverse lights
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Window power front drivers express up/down
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall
NOT EQUIPPED WITH STEERING COLUMN LOCK SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Beginning with start of production certain vehicles may be forced to include (R7N) Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock which removes Steering Column Lock.)
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)
Keyless Open and Start (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet) (Vehicles built prior to 9-19-22 will include Bed mounted power outlet. Certain vehicles built on or after 9-19-22 may be forced to include (08R) No...
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes (U12) Perimeter Lighting.)
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when (BKF) Floor liners or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when (BKF) Floor liners or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet) (Vehicles built prior to 9-19-22 will include Cab mounted power outlet. Certain vehicles built on or after 9-19-22 may be forced to include (08R) Not Equipp...
Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.)
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered and replaced with (C67) single-zone manual air conditioning.)
Remote Start Package includes (BTV) Remote Start (UTJ) content theft alarm and (C49) rear-window defogger (Included with (PCL) Convenience Package.) (Included with (PCL) Convenience Package. Available as a free flow when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Pa...
Seat adjuster driver 10-way power including lumbar (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Standard on 1LT. Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Steering wheel heated (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Steering wheel wrapped (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
USB ports rear dual charge-only (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in 13.4 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and A...
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM with Google built-in 13.4 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and ...
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare (Not available with CC10543 model when ordered with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine unless also ordered with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500