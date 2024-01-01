$44,750+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5498A
- Mileage 40,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure Awaits with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North: Experience the Perfect Blend of Power Comfort and Versatility in Every Journey Discover the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North a used SUV that redefines your driving experience with its impressive capabilities and luxurious features. Perfect for Canadian roads this Summit White beauty is powered by a robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering an exhilarating 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. Its advanced AWD system ensures confident handling and stability no matter the terrain or weather conditions. Step inside to find the Jet Black leather-appointed front seats that offer a premium touch to your daily commute or weekend getaway. The spacious interior is designed with versatility in mind providing ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors the Traverse's 9-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth and responsive drive. The LT True North trim brings a host of thoughtful features tailored to enhance your driving pleasure. From its intuitive infotainment system to the advanced safety technologies every detail is crafted to keep you connected and protected. Embrace the journey ahead with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North where every drive is an opportunity to explore new horizons. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
