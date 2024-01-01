Menu
Conquer the Canadian Roads in Style with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth Midnight Edition Elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth a sophisticated SUV designed for those who demand both performance and style. This Summit White beauty with its commanding presence is equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering an impressive 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The 9-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive handling making every journey a pleasure whether cruising through city streets or exploring the rugged Canadian terrain. The Traverses Midnight Edition adds a touch of elegance and sportiness with its Black ice grille surround Chevrolet Black Bowtie and striking 18 Gloss Black painted aluminum wheels. Inside the Jet Black premium cloth seats provide a comfortable and luxurious environment perfect for long drives or quick trips around town. Stay connected and entertained with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System featuring an 8 diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This SUV is designed for the tech-savvy driver who values convenience and connectivity on the go. Experience the perfect blend of power style and technology with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2023 Chevrolet Traverse

75,394 KM

$41,980

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

2023 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,394KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW9PJ109506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5649A
  • Mileage 75,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Phone Charging
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electric parking brake
E10 Fuel capable
Capless Fuel Fill
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
LT CLOTH PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL
ROOF RAILS BLACK
TIRES P255/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Steering power
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Active aero shutters upper and lower
Engine control stop-start system
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Taillamps LED
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Headlamps automatic on/off
Engine control stop-start system override
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Steering column tilt
Seats third row 60/40 split-bench manual-folding
USB ports 2 first row 2 second row 2 third row
Compass display digital
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Heater ducts 2nd row
Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Cup holders 10 total
Cargo storage bin under rear floor
Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Mouldings Black bodyside
Wheels 18-inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver-painted aluminum
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Floor mats colour-keyed all rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platin...
Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Exhaust uplevel
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personal...
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected persona...
4.2 Inch diagonal driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour
MIDNIGHT/SPORT EDITION includes Black ice grille surround (B94) Chevrolet Black Bowtie Black nameplate (and AWD badge on AWD models) (V59) Black roof rails and (PZJ) 18 Inch Gloss Black painted aluminum wheels with Black centre caps with Chevy logo
NOT EQUIPPED WITH REAR PARK ASSIST SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. Eligible for later dealer retrofit. (Beginning with start of production through July 25 2022 vehicles will be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist which removes Rear ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2023 Chevrolet Traverse