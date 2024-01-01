$41,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$41,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5649A
- Mileage 75,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the Canadian Roads in Style with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth Midnight Edition Elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth a sophisticated SUV designed for those who demand both performance and style. This Summit White beauty with its commanding presence is equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering an impressive 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The 9-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive handling making every journey a pleasure whether cruising through city streets or exploring the rugged Canadian terrain. The Traverse's Midnight Edition adds a touch of elegance and sportiness with its Black ice grille surround Chevrolet Black Bowtie and striking 18'' Gloss Black painted aluminum wheels. Inside the Jet Black premium cloth seats provide a comfortable and luxurious environment perfect for long drives or quick trips around town. Stay connected and entertained with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System featuring an 8'' diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This SUV is designed for the tech-savvy driver who values convenience and connectivity on the go. Experience the perfect blend of power style and technology with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
