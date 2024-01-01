2023 Chevrolet Traverse

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Cross-Traffic Alert

Driver Restriction Features

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

LT CLOTH PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

LIFTGATE REAR POWER

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW

UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL

ROOF RAILS BLACK

TIRES P255/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Steering power

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Active aero shutters upper and lower

Engine control stop-start system

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Taillamps LED

Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual

Headlamps automatic on/off

Engine control stop-start system override

Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Steering column tilt

Seats third row 60/40 split-bench manual-folding

USB ports 2 first row 2 second row 2 third row

Compass display digital

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Heater ducts 2nd row

Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Cup holders 10 total

Cargo storage bin under rear floor

Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps

GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)

Mouldings Black bodyside

Wheels 18-inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver-painted aluminum

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray

Floor mats colour-keyed all rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platin...

Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Exhaust uplevel

Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personal...

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected persona...

4.2 Inch diagonal driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour

MIDNIGHT/SPORT EDITION includes Black ice grille surround (B94) Chevrolet Black Bowtie Black nameplate (and AWD badge on AWD models) (V59) Black roof rails and (PZJ) 18 Inch Gloss Black painted aluminum wheels with Black centre caps with Chevy logo