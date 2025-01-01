$49,550+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$49,550
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Spice Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4959
- Mileage 42,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS: A Fusion of Power Style and Connectivity for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Discover the thrill of the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS a used SUV that promises an exhilarating drive with its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. This all-wheel-drive powerhouse is designed for those who crave both performance and sophistication wrapped in a stunning Sterling Grey Metallic exterior. Inside the Jet Black/Spice Red interior offers a bold contrast ensuring you travel in style. The Traverse RS is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission providing a seamless and responsive driving experience. Stay connected on every journey with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System featuring an 8-inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This system ensures that your digital life is always within reach. For three years enjoy the convenience of the Remote Access Plan allowing you to control your vehicle remotely through the myChevrolet mobile app. This feature enhances your driving experience providing peace of mind and added convenience. Embrace the perfect blend of power style and technology with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS designed for the discerning Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires ? all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
