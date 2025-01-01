Menu
Experience the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS: A Fusion of Power Style and Connectivity for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Discover the thrill of the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS a used SUV that promises an exhilarating drive with its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. This all-wheel-drive powerhouse is designed for those who crave both performance and sophistication wrapped in a stunning Sterling Grey Metallic exterior. Inside the Jet Black/Spice Red interior offers a bold contrast ensuring you travel in style. The Traverse RS is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission providing a seamless and responsive driving experience. Stay connected on every journey with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System featuring an 8-inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This system ensures that your digital life is always within reach. For three years enjoy the convenience of the Remote Access Plan allowing you to control your vehicle remotely through the myChevrolet mobile app. This feature enhances your driving experience providing peace of mind and added convenience. Embrace the perfect blend of power style and technology with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS designed for the discerning Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires ? all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

42,010 KM

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
42,010KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Spice Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS: A Fusion of Power Style and Connectivity for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Discover the thrill of the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS a used SUV that promises an exhilarating drive with its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. This all-wheel-drive powerhouse is designed for those who crave both performance and sophistication wrapped in a stunning Sterling Grey Metallic exterior. Inside the Jet Black/Spice Red interior offers a bold contrast ensuring you travel in style. The Traverse RS is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission providing a seamless and responsive driving experience. Stay connected on every journey with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System featuring an 8-inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This system ensures that your digital life is always within reach. For three years enjoy the convenience of the Remote Access Plan allowing you to control your vehicle remotely through the myChevrolet mobile app. This feature enhances your driving experience providing peace of mind and added convenience. Embrace the perfect blend of power style and technology with the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS designed for the discerning Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires ? all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Phone Charging
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electric parking brake
E10 Fuel capable
Capless Fuel Fill
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Black Bowtie

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
RS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL
ROOF RAILS BLACK
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Steering power
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Engine control stop-start system
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Active Aero Shutters upper
Taillamps LED
Headlamps automatic on/off
Engine control stop-start system override
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Steering column tilt
Seats third row 60/40 split-bench manual-folding
USB ports 2 first row 2 second row 2 third row
Compass display digital
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Heater ducts 2nd row
Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Cup holders 10 total
Cargo storage bin under rear floor
Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Mouldings Black bodyside
Steering wheel wrapped
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
NOT EQUIPPED WITH REAR PARK ASSIST SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. Does not include later dealer retrofit. (Beginning October 17 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (060) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist which removes Rear Park Assist. Does ...
Ornamentation RS nameplate
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Sunroof Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear includes power rear sunscreen
Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Floor mats colour-keyed all rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed on first and second rows
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platin...
Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Exhaust uplevel
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-ve...
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) Dark aluminum
4.2 Inch diagonal driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-v...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-XXXX

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
