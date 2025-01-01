$53,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Ford Explorer
ST
2023 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$53,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,348KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC6PGA45892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T25268A
- Mileage 56,348 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Keypad
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Remote Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Temporary spare tire
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Regenerative Alternator
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
76.5 L Fuel Tank
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: remote control front windows (opens front windows from outside of the vehicle via the key fob)
Front & 2nd Rows Black Carpet Floor Mats
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
EBONY LEATHER TRIMMED SPORT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: Heated and ventilated Miko micro perforated inserts city silver accent stitching ST logo 10-way power driver (power function for tilt lumbar and recline) 8-way power front passenger (power func...
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and Internal Memory
Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: MP3 capability 12 speakers subwoofer SiriusXM w/3-month prepaid subscription speed-compensated volume and HD Radio
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 Inch LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability Applink 911 Assist Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 USB ports
Tires: 21 Inch
Wheels: 21 Inch Aluminum
Fixed 50-50 Bench Simulated Suede/Leather 3rd Row Seat Front Power Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: 10.1 Inch LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen Located in centre stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability 2 Additional Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2023 Ford Explorer ST 56,348 KM $53,980 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT 68,783 KM $18,980 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Charger GT 75,419 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$53,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2023 Ford Explorer