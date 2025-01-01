2023 GMC Acadia

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Hands-Free Liftgate

SiriusXM

Driver Restriction Features

TIRES P255/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SUNROOF DUAL SKYSCAPE 2-PANEL POWER with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm (STD)

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH 3.6L V6 ENGINE (STD)

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM (Includes Kalahari seat accents.)

TRAILERING PACKAGE includes factory-installed hitch 4000 lbs. towing 7-pin wiring harness Class III hitch (V08) heavy-duty cooling system (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (CTT) Hitch Guidance

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

ROOF RAILS GLOSS BLACK

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Engine control stop/start system

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Engine control stop/start system disable switch

Emissions Federal requirements

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Liftgate power programmable hands free with emblem projection

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Remote Keyless Entry extended range with lock and unlock feature

Air conditioning rear

Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Antenna body-colour roof-mounted shark fin

Fog lamps front projector type LED

GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)

Exhaust dual outlet with bright tips

Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage includes rear storage drawer

Lamp Package interior deluxe

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Active Torque Control AWD System

SEATING 6-PASSENGER (2-2-2 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd row flat-folding captain's chairs with Smart Slide and 3rd row manual-folding 50/50 split-bench seat (STD)

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 8-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER

Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Steering wheel wrapped with mounted audio and cruise controls

Alternator 155 amps (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)

Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in front door panel 2 bottle holders in front door panel 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row 10 total

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Power outlet 120-volt 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console

Suspension Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear

NOT EQUIPPED WITH FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Beginning with production starting on May 1 2023 certain vehicles will be forced to include (060) Not Equipped with Front and Rear Park Assist which removes Front and Rear Park A...

Floor mats carpeted front and second row (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

USB ports 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators (Mirror caps are Black.)

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced vo...

Display driver instrument information 4.2 Inch multi-colour

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect

Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) Gloss Black aluminum

SiriusXM with 360L. Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan...