2023 GMC Acadia
AT4
2023 GMC Acadia
AT4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
35,260KM
VIN 1GKKNLLS5PZ254399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6197A
- Mileage 35,260 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Hill hold assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Keyless Start
E10 Fuel capable
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
TIRES P255/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SUNROOF DUAL SKYSCAPE 2-PANEL POWER with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH 3.6L V6 ENGINE (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM (Includes Kalahari seat accents.)
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes factory-installed hitch 4000 lbs. towing 7-pin wiring harness Class III hitch (V08) heavy-duty cooling system (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
ROOF RAILS GLOSS BLACK
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Engine control stop/start system
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Emissions Federal requirements
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Liftgate power programmable hands free with emblem projection
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Remote Keyless Entry extended range with lock and unlock feature
Air conditioning rear
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Antenna body-colour roof-mounted shark fin
Fog lamps front projector type LED
GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Exhaust dual outlet with bright tips
Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage includes rear storage drawer
Lamp Package interior deluxe
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Active Torque Control AWD System
SEATING 6-PASSENGER (2-2-2 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd row flat-folding captain's chairs with Smart Slide and 3rd row manual-folding 50/50 split-bench seat (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 8-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Steering wheel wrapped with mounted audio and cruise controls
Alternator 155 amps (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in front door panel 2 bottle holders in front door panel 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row 10 total
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet 120-volt 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
Suspension Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
NOT EQUIPPED WITH FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Beginning with production starting on May 1 2023 certain vehicles will be forced to include (060) Not Equipped with Front and Rear Park Assist which removes Front and Rear Park A...
Floor mats carpeted front and second row (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
USB ports 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators (Mirror caps are Black.)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced vo...
Display driver instrument information 4.2 Inch multi-colour
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) Gloss Black aluminum
SiriusXM with 360L. Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan...
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced v...

2023 GMC Acadia