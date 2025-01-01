2023 GMC Acadia

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH 2.0L TURBO ENGINE (STD)

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Engine control stop/start system

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Engine control stop/start system disable switch

Emissions Federal requirements

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Liftgate power programmable hands free with emblem projection

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Remote Keyless Entry extended range with lock and unlock feature

Air conditioning rear

Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Antenna body-colour roof-mounted shark fin

GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)

Exhaust dual outlet with bright tips

Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage includes rear storage drawer

Lamp Package interior deluxe

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Tires P235/65R18 all-season blackwall

Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in front door panel 2 bottle holders in front door panel 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row 10 total

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Power outlet 120-volt 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console

Suspension Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear

Roof rails brushed aluminum

Steering wheel urethane with mounted audio and cruise controls

Floor mats carpeted front and second row (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

USB ports 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A)

SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents

Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multitouch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

Display driver instrument information 4.2 Inch multi-colour

Heater electric heating/defroster (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

Alternator 220 amps (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

Brakes front and rear electric (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect