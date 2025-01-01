$32,980+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$32,980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5816A
- Mileage 26,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the 2023 GMC Terrain SLE: A Perfect Blend of Style Performance and Versatility for the Discerning Canadian Driver Step into the world of the 2023 GMC Terrain SLE where sophistication meets functionality in a stunning Ebony Twilight Metallic finish. This used SUV is designed for those who appreciate a seamless blend of style and performance. Its advanced AWD system ensures you conquer any terrain with confidence whether navigating snowy streets or exploring rugged backroads. The 9-speed automatic transmission offers smooth responsive shifts enhancing your driving experience across diverse Canadian landscapes. Inside the Jet Black interior exudes elegance and comfort making every journey a pleasure. The spacious cabin is thoughtfully designed providing ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it perfect for family adventures or weekend getaways. The 4-cylinder engine delivers a perfect balance of power and efficiency ensuring you enjoy both spirited drives and fuel savings. With its sleek design and robust capabilities the 2023 GMC Terrain SLE is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of your adventurous spirit and refined taste. Embrace the road ahead with confidence and style knowing that every detail of this SUV has been crafted to meet the demands of the modern Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
