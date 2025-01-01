$37,480+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$37,480
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5831A
- Mileage 39,792 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Pinnacle of Sophistication and Performance with the 2023 GMC Terrain Denali Black Diamond Edition Discover the ultimate blend of luxury and capability with the 2023 GMC Terrain Denali a used vehicle that stands out with its Ebony Twilight Metallic finish. This SUV is designed for those who appreciate refined elegance and advanced technology. The Black Diamond Edition features a power sunroof and 19" aluminum painted wheels with an After Midnight finish adding a touch of exclusivity and style to your drive. Under the hood the 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivers a robust 175 horsepower ensuring a dynamic driving experience with impressive efficiency. The 9-speed automatic transmission provides seamless gear shifts while the AWD drivetrain offers superior traction and control making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads in all seasons. Step inside the Terrain Denali and be greeted by the Jet Black interior with perforated leather-appointed seats proudly displaying the Denali logo. The 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation offers a multi-touch display Bluetooth streaming and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ensuring you stay connected and entertained on every journey. This SUV is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of style and performance for the discerning driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402