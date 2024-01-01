$60,980+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Enclave
Avenir
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Sold As Is
$60,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour JET BLACK, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5643A
- Mileage 21,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Journey with the 2024 Buick Enclave Avenir: Luxury Performance and Style in a Premium SUV Package Discover the pinnacle of sophistication and performance with the 2024 Buick Enclave Avenir. This premium SUV with its sleek Moonstone Grey Metallic exterior is designed for those who appreciate both luxury and capability. Under the hood the robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers an impressive 310 horsepower ensuring a powerful yet smooth drive. The advanced 9-speed automatic transmission paired with all-wheel drive provides seamless handling across diverse terrains making every journey a pleasure. Inside the Enclave Avenir offers an opulent sanctuary with Jet Black leather-appointed seats providing unparalleled comfort and elegance. The Avenir Preferred Equipment Group enhances your driving experience with a suite of premium features ensuring that every detail is tailored to your needs. For those who love adventure the Trailer Package supports up to 5000 lbs complete with Hitch Guidance and Hitch View making towing effortless and secure. Whether navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors the 2024 Buick Enclave Avenir combines style performance and practicality. Experience the ultimate in driving luxury with a vehicle that truly reflects your refined taste and active lifestyle. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
