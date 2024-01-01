Menu
Elevate Your Journey with the 2024 Buick Enclave Avenir: Luxury Performance and Style in a Premium SUV Package Discover the pinnacle of sophistication and performance with the 2024 Buick Enclave Avenir. This premium SUV with its sleek Moonstone Grey Metallic exterior is designed for those who appreciate both luxury and capability. Under the hood the robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers an impressive 310 horsepower ensuring a powerful yet smooth drive. The advanced 9-speed automatic transmission paired with all-wheel drive provides seamless handling across diverse terrains making every journey a pleasure. Inside the Enclave Avenir offers an opulent sanctuary with Jet Black leather-appointed seats providing unparalleled comfort and elegance. The Avenir Preferred Equipment Group enhances your driving experience with a suite of premium features ensuring that every detail is tailored to your needs. For those who love adventure the Trailer Package supports up to 5000 lbs complete with Hitch Guidance and Hitch View making towing effortless and secure. Whether navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors the 2024 Buick Enclave Avenir combines style performance and practicality. Experience the ultimate in driving luxury with a vehicle that truly reflects your refined taste and active lifestyle. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

21,962 KM

Avenir

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
21,962KM
VIN 5GAEVCKW5RJ100713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5643A
  • Mileage 21,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Engine oil indicator
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Phone Charging
Remote panic alarm
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Electronic Precision Shift
Keyless Open
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
E10 Fuel capable
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Driver Mode Selector includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (CWM) Avenir Technology Package is ordered with (V92) Trailering Package.)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Hood insulator

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [359 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
MOONROOF FRONT POWER SLIDING transparent glass with rear fixed skylight
AVENIR PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
SPOILER REAR
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
TRAILERING PACKAGE 5000 LBS. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system (CTT) Hitch Guidance (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and trailer hitch
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Brake parking electronic
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Engine control stop-start system
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air conditioning rear
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power
Engine control stop-start system override
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Head restraints front adjustable (up/down)
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Liftgate power hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
Seats heated second row outboard seats
Audio system feature Bose performance-enhanced premium 10-speaker system with amp and subwoofer
Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer with content theft alarm
Air conditioning refrigerant
Seat adjuster driver 4-way power lumbar with massage feature
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way power lumbar with massage feature
Windows power driver with Express-Up/Down front and rear passenger Express-Down
Roof rails bright aluminized integrated
Windshield acoustic laminated
Door handles body-colour with chrome insert
Seat 60/40 split-folding third row bench power folding
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Air filter pollutant and fine dust
Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Steering power electric
Suspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independent
Seats front buckets
Seating 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) includes 2nd row 40/40 Captains chairs with armrests featuring left seat fore/aft adjustment right seat Pitch Slide for 3rd row access with fore/aft adjustment and 3rd row 60/40 split bench
Storage system rear cargo area under floor
Sill plates Avenir script
Head restraint rear centre seat
Glovebox passenger-side of instrument panel
Lamps turn signal indicator
Mouldings rocker panel unique accent colour
Mouldings bodyside bright chrome
Audio system feature USB ports 6 total first row includes 1 auxiliary dual USB (1Amp charge and data); 2nd row includes dual USB charging (2.1 Amps); 3rd row includes dual USB charging in rear outboard positions
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
IntelliBeam auto high beam control (Deleted when (CWM) Avenir Technology Package is ordered.)
Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) with Pearl Nickel finish
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced ...
Driver Information centre enhanced 8 Inch diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery life and compass
Floor mats all three rows embroidered front (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and compass display
SiriusXM with 360L includes a trial subscription to the Platinum Plan. Experience more channels in the vehicle a more personalized experience and easier navigation. (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data connection...

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

