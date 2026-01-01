2024 Buick Envision

Heads-Up Display

Turbocharged

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Led Headlights

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

Rear Collision Mitigation

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

MOONROOF POWER PANORAMIC TILT-SLIDING

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

ROOF RAILS BLACK

AIR VENTS REAR

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

Front collision mitigation

Aerial View Display System

Front Collision Warning

Brake parking electronic

Brake lining high-performance

Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest

Engine control stop/start system override

Glass laminated front doors

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Window power with driver Express-Up and Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Tail lamps LED

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Speedometer miles/kilometres

Lamp marker reflex front side

USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel

Steering power non-variable ratio electric

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

Air conditioning refrigerant low GWP

Window power with front passenger Express-Up and Down

Windows remote Express-Down all windows

Armrest rear centre

Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch

Engine control stop/start

Suspension rear 5-link

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Seat rear 40/60 split-bench

Sensor air quality indicator

Sensor front passenger presence detector

Cargo compartment cover rear

Driver shift control tap-up/tap-down on shifter

Pedals sport alloy

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual

Coolant protection engine

Seat adjuster driver 4-way power lumbar

Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features

Shutters front upper grille active

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control with memory settings

Power outlet 12-volt cargo area auxiliary

Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened

Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench

GARNET PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with synthetic suede inserts and piping and Ebony interior accents

Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable includes LED logo projection

Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare