$39,980+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envision
SPORT TOURING
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,839KM
VIN LRBFZPE49RD048170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Garnet
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6647A
- Mileage 40,839 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Grade Braking
Engine air filtration monitor
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intellibeam
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
MOONROOF POWER PANORAMIC TILT-SLIDING
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
ROOF RAILS BLACK
AIR VENTS REAR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Brake parking electronic
Brake lining high-performance
Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest
Engine control stop/start system override
Glass laminated front doors
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Tail lamps LED
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Lamp marker reflex front side
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Air conditioning refrigerant low GWP
Window power with front passenger Express-Up and Down
Windows remote Express-Down all windows
Armrest rear centre
Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch
Engine control stop/start
Suspension rear 5-link
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench
Sensor air quality indicator
Sensor front passenger presence detector
Cargo compartment cover rear
Driver shift control tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Pedals sport alloy
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Coolant protection engine
Seat adjuster driver 4-way power lumbar
Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features
Shutters front upper grille active
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control with memory settings
Power outlet 12-volt cargo area auxiliary
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench
GARNET PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with synthetic suede inserts and piping and Ebony interior accents
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable includes LED logo projection
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
