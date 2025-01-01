$69,980+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$69,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,604KM
VIN 2GC1YMEY3R1152410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6465A
- Mileage 29,604 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear seat reminder
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
High Idle Switch
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters
Driver Restriction Features
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (STD)
Requires Subscription
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
TRANSMISSION ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
LAMPS SMOKED AMBER ROOF MARKER (LED)
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
TAILGATE STANDARD
TIRES LT275/65R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
TIRE SPARE LT275/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Air conditioning single-zone
CornerStep rear bumper
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Mouldings beltline Black
Steering wheel urethane
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Door handles Black grained
Steering Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Headlamps halogen reflector with halogen Daytime Running Lamps
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Window power front drivers express up/down
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
MIRROR CAPS BLACK
NOT EQUIPPED WITH USB PORTS REAR see dealer for details (Beginning with the start of production certain vehicles will be forced to include (RFO) Not Equipped with USB ports rear.)
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)
Exhaust single side
CUSTOM VALUE PACKAGE includes (PCX) Custom Convenience Package (PQA) WT/CX Safety Package (DWC) outside power-adjustable vertical trailering mirrors with heated and auto-dimming upper glass lower convex spotter mirrors turn signal indicators pudd...
CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) Remote Start with (UTJ) content theft alarm (KI4) 120-volt power outlet (KC9) 120-volt bed-mounted power outlet (UBI) 2 charge-only USB ports for second row (C49) rear-window defogger (A2X) 10-way power d...
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Bumper front (High gloss black.)
Bumper rear (High gloss black.)
BedStep Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Tailgate gate function manual no EZ Lift
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCX) Custom Convenience Package is ordered.)
Taillamps with incandescent tail stop and reverse lights
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Alternator 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Rear axle 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Not available with (VLQ) Chrome recovery hooks.)
Transfer case two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Driver Information Centre 3.5 Inch diagonal monochromatic display
Mirrors outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated upper glass lower convex mirrors integrated turn signals manual folding/extending (extends 3.31 Inch [84.25mm])
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) machined aluminum with Grazen Metallic painted accents 10-spoke
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto compatibility
GVWR 10 850 lbs. (4921 kg) (Included and only available with CK20743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18 Inch or 20 Inch wheels.)
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto compatibility (STD)
SiriusXM with 360L includes a trial subscription to the Platinum Plan. Experience more channels in the vehicle a more personalized experience and easier navigation. (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data connection...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$69,980
+ taxes & licensing>
