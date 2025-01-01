2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Driver Restriction Features

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

Z71 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET POWER RELEASE

ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

HEADLAMPS LED

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

LPO BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS (dealer-installed)

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (STD)

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

SUNROOF POWER PANORAMIC DUAL-PANE TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and power sunshade

MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (ZL6) Advanced Trailering Package and (V03) extra capacity cooling system

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

LUXURY PACKAGE includes (WPD) Driver Alert Package content (UV2) HD Surround Vision (UKK) Rear Pedestrian Alert (A45) memory settings (DXR) outside heated power-adjustable power-folding body-colour mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming and integ...

LPO ENGINE BLOCK HEATER (dealer-installed)

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Black

Steering power

Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable

Windshield solar absorbing

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear

GVWR 7500 LBS. (3402 KG)

OFF-ROAD CAPABILITY PACKAGE includes (Z95) Magnetic Ride Control (F47) Air Ride Adaptive suspension and (G96) electronic limited-slip differential

JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING

OFF-ROAD PERFORMANCE PACKAGE includes (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (N10) dual twin polished stainless-steel exhaust tips

Fuel gasoline E15

Windows power with rear Express-Down

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Air conditioning rear

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Window power with front passenger Express-Up/Down

Lamps stop and tail LED

Seats third row 60/40 split-folding bench manual

Assist handles front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar

Exhaust single system single-outlet

Differential mechanical limited-slip

Suspension Premium Smooth Ride

Active Aero Shutters upper

Glass windshield shade band

Glass acoustic laminated

Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors sliding

Steering wheel wrapped

Cooling auxiliary transmission oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil

Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Steering column lock electrical

Engine control stop/start system disable button non-latching

Liftgate rear power programmable hands-free with emblem projection

Fascia front high-approach angle

LPO Assist steps tubular Black (dealer-installed)

Assist handles overhead driver and front passenger located in headliner

Audio system feature Bose 9-speaker stereo

Console floor with storage area and removable storage tray

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.

Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt located in the centre stack of instrument panel

Power outlets 2 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area

Seat adjusters 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar

Sill plates bright front and rear door

Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre cruise control Forward Collision Alert following gap button and heated steering wheel (when equipped)

Battery 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating

Recovery hooks Red horizontal-mounted

Skid plate front

Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing

USB charging-only ports 4 type-C (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row

USB data ports 4 total; 2 one-type-A and one type-C located within center console and 2 one type-A and one type-C located on instrument panel (When (DCH) power-sliding center console is ordered deletes 2 USB ports located within center console.)

Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm)

Driver Information Centre enhanced 12 Inch diagonal multi-colour digital display includes speedometer and tachometer gauges

Infotainment display 10.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour touchscreen

Memory settings recalls 2 Inchdriver Inch presets for power driver seat

Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2 Inch trailering receiver

Wheels 20 Inch x 9 Inch (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) machined aluminum with Technical Grey pockets

SiriusXM Radio with 360L includes a trial subscription to the Platinum Plan. Experience more channels in the vehicle a more personalized experience and easier navigation. (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data conn...

REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM includes dual rear seat-mounted 12.6 Inch diagonal colour-touch LCD HD screens two Bluetooth headphones with 2 HDMI ports on the back of the centre console