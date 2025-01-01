$89,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
Z71
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
Z71
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$89,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,018KM
VIN 1GNSKPKL3RR223121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6092A
- Mileage 24,018 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Rear seat reminder
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo management system
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
Electronic Precision Shift
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Hill decent control
Automatic Stop/Start
Hitch Guidance
Engine air filtration monitor
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
Z71 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET POWER RELEASE
ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
HEADLAMPS LED
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
LPO BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS (dealer-installed)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (STD)
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
SUNROOF POWER PANORAMIC DUAL-PANE TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and power sunshade
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (ZL6) Advanced Trailering Package and (V03) extra capacity cooling system
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
LUXURY PACKAGE includes (WPD) Driver Alert Package content (UV2) HD Surround Vision (UKK) Rear Pedestrian Alert (A45) memory settings (DXR) outside heated power-adjustable power-folding body-colour mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming and integ...
LPO ENGINE BLOCK HEATER (dealer-installed)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Black
Steering power
Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Windshield solar absorbing
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
GVWR 7500 LBS. (3402 KG)
OFF-ROAD CAPABILITY PACKAGE includes (Z95) Magnetic Ride Control (F47) Air Ride Adaptive suspension and (G96) electronic limited-slip differential
JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING
OFF-ROAD PERFORMANCE PACKAGE includes (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (N10) dual twin polished stainless-steel exhaust tips
Fuel gasoline E15
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air conditioning rear
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Window power with front passenger Express-Up/Down
Lamps stop and tail LED
Seats third row 60/40 split-folding bench manual
Assist handles front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Exhaust single system single-outlet
Differential mechanical limited-slip
Suspension Premium Smooth Ride
Active Aero Shutters upper
Glass windshield shade band
Glass acoustic laminated
Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors sliding
Steering wheel wrapped
Cooling auxiliary transmission oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Steering column lock electrical
Engine control stop/start system disable button non-latching
Liftgate rear power programmable hands-free with emblem projection
Fascia front high-approach angle
LPO Assist steps tubular Black (dealer-installed)
Assist handles overhead driver and front passenger located in headliner
Audio system feature Bose 9-speaker stereo
Console floor with storage area and removable storage tray
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets 2 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Seat adjusters 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
Sill plates bright front and rear door
Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre cruise control Forward Collision Alert following gap button and heated steering wheel (when equipped)
Battery 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Recovery hooks Red horizontal-mounted
Skid plate front
Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing
USB charging-only ports 4 type-C (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
USB data ports 4 total; 2 one-type-A and one type-C located within center console and 2 one type-A and one type-C located on instrument panel (When (DCH) power-sliding center console is ordered deletes 2 USB ports located within center console.)
Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm)
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12 Inch diagonal multi-colour digital display includes speedometer and tachometer gauges
Infotainment display 10.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour touchscreen
Memory settings recalls 2 Inchdriver Inch presets for power driver seat
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2 Inch trailering receiver
Wheels 20 Inch x 9 Inch (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) machined aluminum with Technical Grey pockets
SiriusXM Radio with 360L includes a trial subscription to the Platinum Plan. Experience more channels in the vehicle a more personalized experience and easier navigation. (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data conn...
REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM includes dual rear seat-mounted 12.6 Inch diagonal colour-touch LCD HD screens two Bluetooth headphones with 2 HDMI ports on the back of the centre console
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM WITH GOOGLE BUILT-IN compatibility (select service plan required terms and limitations apply) including nav capability 10.2 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury 61,792 KM $24,550 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 112,789 KM $22,980 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 127,607 KM $14,550 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$89,750
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe