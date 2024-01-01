$63,240+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Traverse
Z71
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$63,240
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15KM
VIN 1GNEVJKS1RJ159524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Torch Red accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5433
- Mileage 15 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Hitch Guidance
Evasion Assist
Hitch View
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Phone Charging
Rear Camera Washer
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
All-Wheel Drive
Brake lining wear indicator
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Z71 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
ROOF RAILS GLOSS BLACK
Advanced Twin-Clutch AWD System
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Emissions Federal requirements
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Engine control stop-start system
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Engine control stop-start system override
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
IntelliBeam auto high beam
Steering wheel wrapped
Seat adjuster driver 4-way power lumbar
Sensor cabin humidity and windshield temperature
LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE (will be forced on orders with a ship-to province that requires a front license plate)
SiriusXM with 360L includes a trial subscription to the Platinum Plan. Experience more channels in the vehicle a more personalized experience and easier navigation. (Trial subscription subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy vis...
AutoSense Power Liftgate programmable hands free
ENHANCED DRIVING PACKAGE includes (UKL) Super Cruise (UKZ) Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist and (ULM) Driver Attention Assist (Also includes (UQA) Bose premium 10-speaker audio system and (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror.
SUNROOF POWER DUAL GLASS PANORAMIC SLIDING WITH POWER SUNSHADE
ENGINE 2.5L TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (328 hp [244 kW] @ 5500 rpm 326 lb-ft of torque [442 N-m] @ 3500 rpm) (STD)
Headlamps LED automatic on/off
Mouldings moulded colour bodyside
Wheel mouldings mould-in-colour Black
Mouldings rocker narrow moulded colour
Headrest 3rd row centre
Windows remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers
Electronic Precision Shift electronic transmission range selector
Active Noise Cancellation driveline
Sill plate chrome
Grille High Gloss Black sporty
Suspension Special Ride and Handling
Moulding high gloss Black door upper and low gloss Black belt
JET BLACK WITH TORCH RED ACCENTS PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver front passenger and rear seat passengers
Audio system 17.7 Inch diagonal advanced colour high-contrast LCD display with Google built-in compatibility (select service plan required terms and limitations apply) including navigation capability connected apps personalized profiles for each d...
Driver Information Centre 11 Inch diagonal display
Floor mats front carpeted (Deleted when LPO floor mats or floor liners are ordered.)
Floor mats rear carpeted (Deleted when LPO floor mats or floor liners are ordered.)
Keyless Open all doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
USB ports 2 type-A charge-only located on the rear of the centre console
USB ports 2 type-C charge-only one on each outboard location
USB ports 2 one type A and one type-C data/charge located in the front area of the centre console
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding Black with integrated turn signal indicators
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black painted machined-face aluminum
Adaptive Cruise Control (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence Package.)
Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence Package.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
