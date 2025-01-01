2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Led Headlights

ONYX BLACK

SiriusXM

SUNROOF POWER

SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (Includes (QAQ) spare tire.)

TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

MIRROR CAPS CHROME

SEAT UP-LEVEL REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child s...

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS LED

AIR VENTS REAR

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER 1ST AND 2ND ROWS (dealer-installed)

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT OUTBOARD SEAT TRIM

X31 OFF-ROAD AND PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (X31) Off-Road Package (CGN) spray-on bedliner and (RIA) All-weather floor liners LPO

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (STD)

Bumper front chrome lower

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar

USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel

Suspension Package Standard

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Steering wheel wrapped

Mouldings window surround Chrome

Windows power rear express down

Compass located in instrument cluster

Windows power front drivers express up/down

Wireless Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto

Lighting perimeter

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory

Wipers front rain-sensing

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)

Power outlet interior power outlet 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

Window power front passenger express up/down

Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Rear axle 3.23 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

USB PORTS (2) CHARGE-ONLY REAR

Keyless Open and Start includes remote keyless entry

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Headlamps LED projectors with Fade-on/Fade-off animation LED turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps

IntelliBeam automatic high beam on/off (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light

Taillamps LED LED signature taillight with LED stop turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation

Audio System 13.4 Inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Google built in apps such as navigation and voice assistance includes colour touch-screen multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; fe...

Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display

Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors

GMC Premium information Display-13.4 Inch diagonal Multicolour I touch screen

Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) 6-spoke machined aluminum with Dark Grey Metallic accents

Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered or (BKF) Premium Floor Liners are ordered.)

Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered or (BKF) Premium Floor Liners are ordered.)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine (PCY) SLT Convenience Package (PDB) SLT Premium Package or (PDT) SLT Premium Plus Package.)

Alternator 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Packag...