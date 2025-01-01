$68,980+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$68,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
572KM
VIN 3GTUUDED9RG107923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6126A
- Mileage 572 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille (Chrome header and chrome grille insert bars with gloss black accents.)
Integrated Tailgate Step
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ONYX BLACK
SiriusXM
SUNROOF POWER
SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (Includes (QAQ) spare tire.)
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
SEAT UP-LEVEL REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child s...
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS LED
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER 1ST AND 2ND ROWS (dealer-installed)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT OUTBOARD SEAT TRIM
X31 OFF-ROAD AND PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (X31) Off-Road Package (CGN) spray-on bedliner and (RIA) All-weather floor liners LPO
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (STD)
Bumper front chrome lower
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel
Suspension Package Standard
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Steering wheel wrapped
Mouldings window surround Chrome
Windows power rear express down
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Wireless Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto
Lighting perimeter
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory
Wipers front rain-sensing
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet interior power outlet 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Window power front passenger express up/down
Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Rear axle 3.23 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
USB PORTS (2) CHARGE-ONLY REAR
Keyless Open and Start includes remote keyless entry
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Headlamps LED projectors with Fade-on/Fade-off animation LED turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
IntelliBeam automatic high beam on/off (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Taillamps LED LED signature taillight with LED stop turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Audio System 13.4 Inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Google built in apps such as navigation and voice assistance includes colour touch-screen multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; fe...
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GMC Premium information Display-13.4 Inch diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) 6-spoke machined aluminum with Dark Grey Metallic accents
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered or (BKF) Premium Floor Liners are ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered or (BKF) Premium Floor Liners are ordered.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine (PCY) SLT Convenience Package (PDB) SLT Premium Package or (PDT) SLT Premium Plus Package.)
Alternator 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Packag...
SLT PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE includes (PCY) SLT Convenience Package (PDY) SLT Preferred Package (PED) Sierra Safety Plus Package (ZL6) ProGrade Trailering system (NZD) 20 Inch Polished aluminum wheels (BVT) Chrome assist steps and (CGN) spray-on bedl...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$68,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2024 GMC Sierra 1500